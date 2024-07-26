Resolve perennial water supply issues in Petaling Jaya

I AM writing to express my concern over the ongoing and frequent water disruptions that have been severely affecting the residents of Petaling Jaya and surrounding areas. These disruptions have become a recurring issue, causing significant inconvenience and distress to our community.

According to the Air Selangor website, only 90% restoration of the water supply is expected today.

This prolonged disruption highlights the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective solutions.

As a resident, I have experienced the adverse impact of these frequent water cuts. Basic daily activities such as cooking, cleaning and maintaining hygiene have become challenging tasks.

This situation is particularly dire for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and school-going children, whose health and well-being are compromised due to the lack of reliable water supply.

Moreover, people living in condominiums face unique challenges. They often struggle to access alternative water sources and bear additional costs for water storage solutions.

Residents in walk-up apartments are also significantly affected. Without elevators, they must carry heavy containers of water up multiple flights of stairs, which is especially difficult for the elderly, disabled and those with young children.

The situation in low-income areas is even more troubling, as these residents lack the resources to secure alternative water supplies, exacerbating their existing hardships. Local businesses have also suffered substantial financial losses due to the unreliable water supply, affecting livelihoods and the economy.

The persistent nature of these disruptions suggests underlying issues in the management and maintenance of our water infrastructure.

Despite repeated assurances, the situation has not improved, eroding public trust in the ability of the authorities to effectively manage our water supply.

The relevant authorities must take immediate and effective action to address these issues and restore a reliable water supply to our community.

I urge the responsible parties to conduct a thorough investigation into the root causes of these disruptions and to implement long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences.

Our community’s well-being depends on a dependable water supply, and this issue must be given the urgent attention it deserves.

I hope that by raising awareness through this letter, we can prompt necessary actions by the local authorities to resolve this critical issue.