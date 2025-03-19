Role of social workers in child safety

IT is midnight in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan. Ten-year-old Ameera finds herself surrounded by water. The floods have crept into the house that is built three feet above ground.

Her father, Abe Ha, keeps watch as the levels rise. Outside, it reaches his chest. He urges Ameera, her sister and mother into a sampan. It is time to seek shelter. They push off – leaving the monsoon rains to once again claim the family’s belongings and home.

Ameera’s story is a stark reminder of the escalating climate disasters facing Malaysia. While many anticipate new beginnings each year, families like Ameera’s hope simply for a return to normalcy.

However, the devastation worsens. In December 2024, six months’ worth of rain fell in five days, causing floods that displaced over 90,000 people.

With continued rising temperatures and increasingly frequent severe floods and landslides, climate scientists predict that a quarter of Malaysia’s population may be displaced by 2030. This is no longer just an environmental issue but a child rights crisis.

Children at risk

Disasters expose children to heightened risks of violence, abuse and exploitation.

Forced from their homes, they lose safety, education and healthcare.

Parents’ job losses can push them into labour, early marriage or trafficking. During the 2024 floods, at a school that was used as a temporary relief centre in Kota Baru, Kelantan, a 23-year-old male construction worker raped a 15-year-old girl – they got acquainted at the centre.

Cases like this have severe social, physical and emotional impacts, requiring a comprehensive response. Protecting children in these situations is crucial.

Social workers are the backbone of disaster response

This year’s Asean Social Work Day underlines the importance of social workers for climate resilience and response.

When crisis strikes, they are the ones ensuring that children are protected, families find shelter and those in distress receive the help they need to rebuild.

In disaster-prone areas, the shortage of social workers is a glaring issue. Currently, the ratio of child protectors to children stands at a staggering one to 108.

However, there is hope on the horizon. The minister of Women, Family and Community Development has pledged to reduce this ratio to one to 30 by 2026.

This commitment is a crucial step towards ensuring that our children receive protection and support during times of crisis.

Social workers provide vital support, including psycho-social aid, community engagement and harm prevention, particularly for children and women. They build resilient communities, ensuring the vulnerable are supported.

The government must prioritise their recruitment and training as it is an essential component of climate resilience.

Strengthening workforce

Unicef Malaysia, in close partnership with the Malaysian Association of Social Workers,

has been advocating for the professionalisation of social work.

The Social Work Profession Bill, expected to be tabled in Parliament this July should include statutory provisions for a clear definition of the social service workforce, common standards for all social workers and robust regulation and accreditation systems.

We hope that the passing of the bill will further recognise the importance of social workers, the need to strengthen their capacity and bring awareness to their important role in building resilience.

The upcoming regional guidance for Asean member states on the role of social workers and the wider social service workforce in disaster risk reduction and climate resilience will further highlight their importance in disaster preparedness.

As 2025 Asean chair, Malaysia should leverage this guidance to align its social work framework with regional leaders like Thailand and Singapore.

Time to act is now

The time for decisive action is now. Malaysia has the opportunity to demonstrate leadership in ensuring that no child is left behind in the face of climate challenges. Unicef

is prepared to support in this important endeavour.

By prioritising the training of social workers, integrating their expertise into disaster response strategies and placing child protection at the forefront of national policies, Malaysia can build a resilient future for every child.

Robert Gass is a representative of Unicef in Malaysia.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com