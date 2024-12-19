Scrap insurance premium hike and RM1 withdrawal fee

THE prices of almost everything in the country are rising, while, unfortunately, our wages remain stagnant.

While we can partly blame the global economy for the spiralling living costs,

there are measures our government can take to help.

Most importantly, the government must intervene and halt the proposed increase in insurance premiums set to take effect next year. If not stopped, this could have a dramatic boomerang effect, leading to severe negative consequences.

For one, more Malaysians will be forced to turn to public healthcare and this will surely put a strain on doctors, nurses and our public health facilities as a whole.

There are no reports of any insurance companies running into losses, so there is no justification at all for this increase. Additionally, no private hospital has ever faced losses severe enough to force a closure.

Another way the government can help the people, especially those in the lower income group, is by putting an end to the RM1 interbank withdrawal fee.

I never paid much attention to the

RM1 fee until the National Union of Bank Employees recently highlighted how this small amount can quickly add up to millions.

Private hospitals, insurance companies and most banks are highly profitable entities that never seem to run dry. These organisations should focus on giving back to society, rather than constantly squeezing the rakyat for every last bit.

I urge our prime minister to put an end to the proposed insurance premium hikes and the RM1 withdrawal fee. The rakyat is struggling. Do not tie boulders to our feet and make things worse.

Nik Imran Nik Hussein

Johor Bahru