Strengthen Asean’s digital economy

ASEAN’S digital economy stands at an inflection point. Its ascent – driven by investment, competition and cross-border trade – has transformed commerce, empowered over 20 million micro, small and medium enterprises, and redefined consumer access.

This achievement was not incidental; it was the result of deliberate policy choices that prioritised openness, fostered competition and incentivised innovation. That foundation, once a source of strength, now faces pressures that could erode Asean’s competitive edge.

Across the region, governments are implementing foreign ownership limits, data localisation mandates and tax structures designed to fortify domestic interests. While intended to provide economic security, these measures risk fragmenting a system that has been Asean’s economic engine.

When 80% of the region’s e-commerce growth is fuelled by cross-border trade, restrictions do not reinforce resilience; they introduce inefficiencies that weaken competitiveness. Protectionist policies, however well-intended, do not shield economies – they isolate them.

The consequences of this policy drift are already visible. In markets where restrictive measures have been imposed, the cost of doing business has risen, making goods less affordable and limiting consumer choice.

Regulatory uncertainty discourages investment while compliance barriers hinder regional commerce. More than 60% of Asean’s online sellers rely on cross-border transactions to sustain their businesses. Disrupting this flow will not merely slow growth; it will erase economic opportunity.

By 2025, Asean is projected to see US$100 billion (RM443 billion) in cross-border e-commerce transactions. If market fragmentation continues, this potential will not be realised. The region will not pause to recover; it will fall behind.

Economic stability is under-pinned not just by regulation but also by the predictability of policy. Businesses require environments in which they can plan, scale and innovate. E-commerce platforms, logistics providers and digital payment systems depend on clarity to make long-term investment decisions.

Uncoordinated policy changes create friction across supply chains, elevate operational costs and undermine investor confidence. Effective governance does not impose barriers; it cultivates competition and ensures that Asean remains a destination for capital, talent and innovation. These challenges are unfolding against a shifting geopolitical landscape.

The intensification of the US-China technological competition, evolving trade alliances and the emergence of digital protectionism in key global markets all present risks that Asean cannot afford to overlook.

The region’s ability to chart its own path will depend on the policies it adopts now. The push for digital sovereignty must be carefully calibrated to ensure that it does not translate into economic fragmentation.

While Asean nations must safeguard their digital assets, they must also resist the temptation of isolationist policies that could diminish their relevance in global supply chains. The choice is not between regulation and openness but between strategic engagement and decline.

Asean’s position as a digital hub will be determined by its ability to integrate into the global economy while preserving the autonomy to set its standards and priorities.

The region has long recognised that economic integration is its greatest strength. The Asean economic community and the Asean Digital Master Plan 2025 offer a framework for a cohesive and dynamic digital economy. However, frameworks require commitment, and integration cannot be achieved through rhetoric alone.

Policy coherence across member states, a commitment to enabling cross-border data flows and regulatory stability, are prerequisites for sustained growth.

Infrastructure investments must align with these principles, ensuring that digital connectivity is not just expanded but optimised for economic expansion.

Industry collaboration must be strengthened, ensuring that governments and businesses shape policies that promote technological advancement. History does not favour those who retreat from competition.

Asean’s digital economy was built on the principles of openness and market-driven growth. If those principles are abandoned, the region will not only stagnate but relinquish its position in the global digital order.

Restrictive policies do not insulate economies; they accelerate decline by deterring investment and limiting innovation. Therefore, the path forward is clear – regulatory stability, market openness and policies that inspire confidence in Asean’s future.

Malaysia has recognised this imperative. By prioritising a regulatory framework that fosters investment, strengthening digital infrastructure and engaging with industry leaders, the country is positioning itself at the forefront of Asean’s digital transformation. This approach will affirm that economic resilience is achieved by creating conditions where businesses can thrive. Moreover, as Malaysia assumes the Asean chairmanship, it has a pivotal opportunity to shape the region’s digital trajectory.

In conclusion, Asean’s digital future will be determined by strategic resolve. The forces that once propelled the region’s ascent must not be abandoned in the face of rising protectionism.

The choices made now will not merely shape Asean’s digital trajectory – they will define its role in the global order.

Naufal Fauzi is an associate director at Vero Advocacy’s Malaysia office, a regional public policy consulting firm. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com