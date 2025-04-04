WARSAW: United States President Donald Trump remains committed to NATO's Article 5 on mutual defence and will be present at a NATO summit in The Hague in June, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

Trump's security policies have undermined old certainties in Europe that the United States would come to its aid if it was attacked, leading some to question Washington's commitment to the principle of mutual defence.

However, at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told allies on Thursday that Washington remained committed to the alliance but expected them to spend far more on defence and would give them some time to do so.

Asked at the summit whether he believed that the U.S. remained committed to defending NATO territory, Sikorski replied “yes”.

“President Trump confirmed it to the leaders, it is still valid and from what we hear President Trump will be present at the summit in The Hague,“ he added.

NATO leaders meet in the Dutch city from June 24 to 26.