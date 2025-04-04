KUALA LUMPUR: Two of the three investigation papers initiated following the altercation between a balloon vendor and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman have been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, said the investigation papers are under Section 186 and Section 325 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public officer in the discharge of their duties and causing grievous bodily harm.

“We are still waiting for feedback from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding a website linked to the investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he told the media at Bukit Aman today.

Mohd Shuhaily urged the public to remain level-headed and not be influenced by emotionally charged issues, advising them to act with maturity, adhere to the law, and work together to uphold national harmony.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the balloon vendor, known as ‘abang belon’ by netizens, has 13 prior criminal records, mostly related to narcotics.

“The suspect has been charged in connection with six of these cases,“ the source said.

Earlier, it was reported that chaos ensued on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on March 28 when a raid by the DBKL enforcement team on an unlicensed vendor escalated into a fight.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob also confirmed that three reports had been filed regarding the incident.

The first was lodged by a DBKL enforcement officer and is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from discharging their duties.

The second report was filed by another DBKL officer regarding the circulation of his image on Facebook, along with accompanying threatening statements, whereas the third report was made by the balloon vendor, Muhammad Zaimuddin Azlan’s mother.