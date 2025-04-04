KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed that all forms of relief efforts related to last Tuesday’s fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, be directly coordinated with the Selangor Menteri Besar and Petronas.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said it is important to coordinate the matter with Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Petronas president and Group CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Kamadjaja Aziz to ensure more systematic and effective relief efforts on the ground.

“Close cooperation between the federal government, the state government and the industrial sector is crucial in addressing this situation swiftly and comprehensively,” the statement said.

The PMO added that the Prime Minister would continue to monitor the developments and fully support all recovery and safety efforts.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire, which occurred at 8.10 am, saw flames rising more than 30 metres with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius before being extinguished nearly eight hours later.

The inferno and explosion on Jalan Putra Harmoni caused a crater 9.8 metres deep and about 21 x 24 metres in size at the location.

The fire affected 1,254 people from 308 families.

A total of 87 homes were destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while 148 homes were damaged but still habitable after repairs.