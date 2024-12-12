Take action against unruly motorcyclists

MALAYSIA’S roads have become increasingly perilous, not just for motorcyclists but for everyone who shares the asphalt.

Among the most glaring issues is the reckless and lawless behaviour of motorcyclists, which has escalated from an annoyance to a full-blown menace. These riders, often untrained and undeterred by enforcement, disregard traffic laws with impunity, endangering lives and eroding public confidence in road safety measures.

Culture of recklessness

Motorcyclists in Malaysia are notorious for their aggressive tactics. It is not uncommon to see riders weaving dangerously between cars, ignoring lane discipline and refusing to use indicators.

Many shout, curse and even physically threaten drivers who fail to make way for them in narrow gaps. This aggression goes beyond mere road rage – it is a manifestation of a deeper disregard for rules and social responsibility.

Even more worrying is the lack of safety measures adopted by these riders. Many

ride without helmets, proper footwear or functioning equipment, such as headlamps and side mirrors. Some do not even possess valid licences. This negligence puts them and others at significant risk, turning what should be manageable traffic situations into deadly encounters.

Grim toll on lives

The statistics paint a bleak picture. Malaysia records an average of 16 motorcyclist deaths daily, amounting to 112 fatalities each week. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent shattered families and lives lost to preventable accidents. Despite these alarming figures, there seems to be little urgency among authorities to address the root causes of the problem.

One of the primary reasons for the current state of chaos is the glaring lack of enforcement by the police and other relevant authorities. Traffic laws, while comprehensive on paper, are rarely enforced with consistency. Riders who blatantly run red lights, make illegal U-turns or speed on highways often go unpunished.

An example of this inconsistency is evident on the Federal Highway, where motorcyclists are supposed to use designated lanes. However, many blatantly flout this rule, riding on main traffic lanes, with no intervention from the authorities.

Car drivers who venture into motorcycle lanes, on the other hand, are promptly penalised. This double standard only emboldens unruly behaviour among motorcyclists.

Moreover, the rise of the “Mat Rempit” culture – street racers notorious for their reckless stunts – remains largely unchecked. Despite numerous crackdowns over the years, these illegal racers continue to dominate suburban and rural roads, often in groups that make enforcement nearly impossible.

Role of poor training

The problem does not stop with enforcement; it starts with education. Malaysia’s driving schools, particularly those focused on motorcycle training, often fail to instil a sense of responsibility in their students.

The emphasis in many of these schools is on passing the test rather than learning the rules of the road or understanding the dangers of reckless riding.

Riders are often not taught to respect traffic laws or other road users, resulting in a generation of motorcyclists who view the roads as free-for-all zones.

Gig economy factor

The explosion of gig economy jobs, especially in food delivery services, has added a new layer to the problem. These riders operate on a commission-based model, which rewards speed over safety.

Traffic lights become mere suggestions, and U-turns are made wherever convenient, regardless of legality or safety.

While these riders play an essential role in our economy, their dangerous practices cannot be ignored. Delivery companies must take some responsibility by enforcing strict compliance with traffic laws among their riders.

What needs to be done

It is time for decisive actions. The following measures can help address the crisis:

Stricter enforcement

Authorities must consistently enforce traffic laws. This includes penalising motorcyclists for riding in prohibited zones, running red lights and failing to use safety equipment.

Roadblocks and random checks should be conducted regularly to ensure that riders have valid licences and roadworthy bikes.

The police must exercise the same vigilance toward motorcyclists as they do with other road users. A special team should be formed, with assistance from the army if necessary, to support enforcement efforts.

Reforming driving schools

Driving schools need to revamp their curriculum to prioritise road safety and responsible riding.

Practical lessons should focus on real-world scenarios, emphasising the importance of traffic laws, lane discipline and defensive riding techniques.

Regular refresher courses should be mandatory for all motorcyclists.

Addressing gig economy

Delivery companies must introduce training programmes for their riders, focusing on road safety and legal compliance.

These companies should also implement policies that discourage dangerous behaviour, such as incentivising safe driving practices over speed.

Combatting “Mat Rempit” culture

Authorities must establish dedicated task forces to clamp down on illegal street racing. If there is a shortage of police personnel, the army should be engaged to help combat this issue by deploying them across the nation.

Community programmes should be developed to provide alternative activities for youths drawn to this subculture.

Parents must be involved in this exercise, and religious bodies should be brought in to provide special courses for these undisciplined youths.

Public awareness campaigns

Nationwide campaigns should be launched to educate the public about the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless behaviour.

Media outlets and civic organisations can play a significant role in fostering a culture of mutual respect among road users by running campaigns and programmes.

All highway and road electronic boards should display community messages aimed at reminding bikers who lose their sense of responsibility while riding.

Technology and infrastructure improvements

Install more CCTV cameras at key intersections to catch traffic violations in real time.

Upgrade and construct more motorcycle lanes to ensure they are safe and appealing to use.

The behaviour of many motorcyclists in Malaysia is a symptom of systemic failures in enforcement and education. However, this is not an unsolvable problem.

With stricter laws, better training and a renewed focus on road safety, we can turn the tide and make our roads safer for everyone.

Motorcyclists must remember that they share the road with others, and their actions have consequences. Meanwhile, authorities must rise to the occasion, enforcing rules and setting higher standards for road safety.

The time for half-measures and “tidak apa” attitude is over. To protect lives and restore order, we need bold and immediate action.

