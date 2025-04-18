Tariff whiplash may push Asean away

THE reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2 – what he referred to as “Liberation Day” – hit Southeast Asian economies particularly hard.

While they and others received a brief respite in the form of a 90-day pause, with a universal lowered reciprocal tariff of 10%, tariffs on goods from China spiked to 145%.

The increasingly inconsistent and erratic policymaking from the Trump administration will ultimately push Southeast Asia away from making deals with the US, an increasingly unreliable trade partner.

Given the questionable economic basis of Trump’s original tariff calculations, the relatively high tariffs initially imposed on the region can best be explained through political reasoning.

The tariffs – which ranged from 49% for Cambodia, 48% for Laos, 46% for Vietnam, 44% for Myanmar, 36% for Thailand and 24% for Malaysia and Brunei – were most likely intended to pressure these developing countries to seriously reconsider their close economic ties with China.

However, Trump’s punitive tariff strategy may have the opposite effect as Southeast Asia disengages from the US to be pushed into the welcoming arms of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s highly publicised visits to Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam will invariably result in high-level bilateral trade and economic commitments that will strengthen these countries’ relationships with China.

This “charm offensive” is a strategic move by Xi, given Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) this year, especially with Asean members Cambodia and Vietnam among the hardest-hit countries on Trump’s original reciprocal tariffs list.

Before April 2, most Southeast Asian countries were unwilling to take a clear side in the US-China trade war. That said, the State of Southeast Asia 2025 Survey, recently conducted by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, revealed that the US was preferred over China should the region be forced to align with one or the other.

Events of the past weeks, however, may alter this sentiment, particularly since the previous year’s survey saw respondents preferring China over the US, indicating Southeast Asian economies will switch allegiances in their best interests.

That the US is willing to force this decoupling is surprising given that it needs Southeast Asian allies in the region, particularly in the context of escalating disputes in the South China Sea, where China lays claim to territorial waters that are also claimed by Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Even the Philippines, the US’s longtime ally in the region, was slapped with a 17% tariff.

Semiconductor-exporting countries in Southeast Asia breathed a sigh of relief when they saw that semiconductors were among the exemptions listed by Trump on April 11, with some pullback by the president just days later.

Malaysia accounts for approximately 20% of the US’s semiconductor imports, while Vietnam accounts for more than 10% of semiconductor chips imported by the US.

As the White House continues to vacillate on this exemption, ultimately, it may not last. While some goods

such as copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and lumber articles are not subject to the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2, they may be subject to future tariffs under Section 232 of the 1962 US Trade Act.

These tariffs on semiconductors should not be surprising as this sector represents precisely the type of manufacturing industry Trump envisions reshoring to the US.

Trump had previously shared intentions of placing tariffs as high as 25% on semiconductor imports. However, not all semiconductors are exempt at present – such as graphics processing units and servers for training artificial intelligence models.

If Trump’s broader tariffs on Southeast Asia are followed through, the implications will be severe and long-lasting. Asean countries combined accounted for 7.2% of global GDP in 2024 and 8.7% of global GDP growth over the past decade (2014-2024).

If an economic recession were to hit Southeast Asia, those with the lowest GDP per capita, such as Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, would be especially hard hit. Myanmar, which has been embroiled in a civil war since 2021 and was recently hit by a devastating earthquake, will be left in shambles.

There are already anecdotes of Chinese investors based in mainland China and Vietnam looking to diversify their manufacturing bases elsewhere in the region. Malaysia and the Philippines, which are facing relatively lower tariff rates, may stand to gain but at the expense of their neighbours.

Meanwhile, individual Southeast Asian countries may be increasingly tempted to impose trade barriers on Chinese goods to protect their domestic industries as exports that would otherwise have been destined for the US are redirected to Southeast Asian markets.

This move, however, could be economically self-defeating given the region’s tightly interlinked supply chains and shared reliance on Chinese inputs. It would also run counter to

the principle of Asean centrality and economic integration.

Ultimately, Southeast Asia may not be able to break ties completely as the American foreign direct investment (FDI) into Asean represented 32.4% of the region’s total FDI inflows in 2023. As a result, all Southeast Asian countries have prioritised diplomacy, sent negotiation teams and committed to working closely with Washington.

Malaysia is leading a unified regional response to the tariff announcement. At a special Asean economic ministers’ meeting on April 10, Asean articulated a common position to engage in a “frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns” and not impose any retaliatory measures in response.

This position, however, may just be about safeguarding economic interests and diplomatic relations with the US in the current moment while the bloc simultaneously works out alternative long-term measures.

Those measures may include upgrading the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement, finalising negotiations on the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement and, importantly, upgrading the Asean-China Free Trade Agreement and Asean-India Trade

in Goods Agreement, as recently suggested by Malaysia’s minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Moving in on these measures would indicate that Southeast Asia is indeed seeking deeper economic cooperation with China in the immediate future.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the free trade agreement that brings together China and the 10 Asean member states, as well as Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, will also be an increasingly attractive instrument to solidify partnerships within the Asia Pacific region.

Amid this confusion and the flip-flopping of policies from the Oval Office, there is a unique opportunity for Canada to be the reliable and stable trading partner that Southeast Asian economies seek.

Canada’s 2022 Indo-Pacific Strategy can be strengthened and updated to reflect current circumstances. A statement issued by the Asean economic ministers on April 10 drew parallels with that strategy and reaffirmed Asean’s support for a “predictable, transparent, free, fair, inclusive, sustainable and rules-based multilateral trading system”.

Canada, along with other regional bodies such as the European Union, should now brandish its credentials as a stable and reliable global player that adheres to these rules-based norms, helping to shore up the certainty that Southeast Asia currently needs.

The institutions that the US was once part of creating but is now dismantling should continue to be upheld. While the existing free trade system may have weaknesses, a complete dismantlement of the global order at this speed – predicated on economic protectionism alone – cannot be absorbed by the majority of the world’s economies, least of all those in Southeast Asia.

Canada’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which brings together 12 member countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam, also gives it an advantage the US does not have.

Trump’s tariff policies are pushing Southeast Asia further away from the US at a time when Washington needs regional allies in economic and security matters.

The long-time lag for reshoring manufacturing to the US will mean that in the near term, America will still require goods that are critical for its supply chains; even cars made in the US will need auto parts from the rest of the world.

Even if Southeast Asian countries would prefer a more balanced and diversified trade relationship that still includes the US, the region’s short-term strategic adjustments to shift its focus to China may become a long-term if current US policies and tariff regimes endure.

Will the US recognise that there are severe long-term consequences of its recent actions in time to mend already fractured relations or will it cede economic leadership in the region for good in its own misguided self-interest?

Dr Tricia Yeoh is Assoc Prof of Practice at the University of Nottingham Malaysia’s School of Politics and International Relations and senior fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada.



