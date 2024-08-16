The Azizulhasni fiasco: Rules are rules

NO amount of words of sympathy can pacify the devastation suffered by cycling star Azizulhasni Awang over his shocking disqualification from the Keirin event final in the just-ended Paris Olympics.

After our badminton stars failed to deliver Malaysia’s first ever and elusive Olympic gold medal, the entire nation had looked on him with massive excitement and anticipation to create history.

National track cycling technical director John Beasley was confident he could make it this time around as Azizulhasni was reported to be at his prime as far as his speed level and fitness were concerned.

However, as fate would have it, it was not to be and the light at the end of what is the longest tunnel for Malaysia once again failed to shine in the most unexpected and frustrating way.

Azizulhasni, also nicknamed the “Pocket Rocket man”, gave a lengthy account of what happened on that fateful day in Paris when he was disqualified after overtaking the derny or pacer in heat one of the first round.

On his social media post, he revealed that after he and compatriot Shah Firdaus Sahrom were assigned the sixth position in the draw, they devised a strategy with Beasley to win their respective heats.

Because there were a few front-runner riders ahead, and if they were to accelerate early, it would put him in a difficult situation to advance at high speed.

“The plan was to move forward and position myself on the outside of the first or second rider, and after the pacer exited, I would accelerate to take the lead position.

“However, as I passed the third bend, I was blocked and squeezed by the French rider (Rayan Helal). He was too aggressive, and I believe it was intentional as he collided with me and I nearly fell. I managed to avoid falling due to my quick reflexes and skill,” said Azizulihasni.

And he blamed it on the pacer for slowing down, not at the normal speed before exiting, thus causing his rear wheel to be ahead of the pacer, adding that a similar situation had occurred in other races but the riders were not disqualified.

But Beasley explained that the rules had changed after the 2016 Rio Olympics. The old rules stated that riders were not allowed to pass the back mudguard of the derny.

However, the new rules state that riders are not allowed to pass the front of the derny by a bike length, which means it is not just a small margin, it is significant, said Beasley.

Former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin chipped in by saying the disqualification was a mistake because there was a precedent that a warning could have been given instead of an outright disqualification.

Khairy described what happened at the Rio Olympics with two false starts involving Azizulhasni himself and two other cyclists.

“I remember because I was there in the pit of the velodrome with the team manager and the coach. Eventually all three cyclists were given a warning before they were allowed to enter the final, in which Azizulhasni brought home a bronze medal,” he said.

Apparently, Khairy is reiterating his Rio observation that he is not aware that the rules have changed since then.

I find some of the excuses mentioned by Azizulhasni as lame because the core issue is that rules are rules. And like all rules or laws, they are there to be complied with, and those who break them have to suffer the consequences.

Why do say I so? Azizulhasni in no ordinary Olympian. Paris was his fifth appearance at the world’s most prestigious event in the sports calendar.

It is every athlete’s dream to be an Olympian but only the best can make it. For many, it remains a dream but for Azizulhasni, he has been to the greatest stage in sports, not once or twice but five times, which in all likelihood, made him one of a kind in Paris.

If there is any athlete who knows the rules governing the respective sports more than any other competitor, it is Azizulhasni.

In this particular event, no rider should be ahead of the pacer before he exits the track, but yet this was what happened.

In hindsight, it was something highly avoidable or preventable, which the other riders did manage to do to their credit.

There is an important takeaway from this Paris fiasco: rules are rules, and you break them at your peril. For Azizulhasni, it came at the most critical juncture of his otherwise remarkable career. And the Olympics at that.

Our hearts go out to him as his years of sacrifices, blood, sweat and tears all ended up in tatters.

