Thriving at 60: Living fully and beyond

THE feeling is one mixed with exuberance and exhilaration. A sudden sense of achievement washed over me like the fresh rays of the morning sun, unadulterated and real. Entering the seventh decade of my existence, I welcomed it with profound joy. This is not just another birthday; it is the year I can scream with complete abundance that I have made it this far in life.

Life has not been a bed of roses but as you live it, life possesses a unique way of showing, telling and teaching you lessons you simply could not have acquired otherwise. Someone once asked if I would take back five years of my life.

The answer was, is and always will be a resounding no! I have lived deeply, messily and fully, and now, it is about consciously finishing this cycle of birth with intention and grace.

In many corners of the world, sixty whispers of endings. In some Indian communities, sexagenarians can feel sidelined, considered “over and done with”, a sentiment often amplified for women.

Once a woman crosses into her fifties and sixties, archaic narratives shrink her world where it is relegated to babysitting grandchildren, tending to an ageing husband or caring for in-laws.

While these too are important, her own vibrant existence, desires and potential seem to fade into the background of others’ needs.

Thankfully, such rigid, dusty thoughts are transforming. I now witness remarkable men and women in this era, vibrant in their seventh decade and beyond, boldly seeking new partners if life has made them single, pursuing passions, launching ventures or simply rediscovering themselves.

While societal permission may come easier for men exploiting this terrain, it is often a steeper climb for women.

Decades of prioritising family, of physical and emotional toil, can leave their bodies feeling like they are starting to cave in, with whispering aches where youthful energy once roared. The cumulative weight of care-giving, often shouldered silently, leaves its mark.

Yet, there are superb exceptions and radiant testaments to a different possibility. Those who consciously nurture the essential factors contributing to holistic wellness often age not just gracefully but powerfully.

They retain an undeniable magnetism, an inner light that makes them truly attractive and appealing, far beyond superficial standards.

But are looks all that matters? To some extent, yes, we cannot entirely dismiss the reality of first impressions – that ingrained cliche. Feeling good in our own skin, projecting vitality, matters for confidence and how we engage with the world.

For myself, keeping fit and eating right have always been non-negotiable pillars, foundational to my physical wellness. This is basic.

Then comes psychological wellness, the intricate landscape of mental health, clarity and cognitive agility. Interwoven with this is emotional wellness, our capacity to effectively deal with the complex tides of feeling, to regulate our inner storms and harness our thinking and problem-solving skills with resilience.

As the years accumulate, another dimension blossoms in importance: social wellness. This becomes a vital focal point for connection, belonging and shared joy.

Giving and receiving care within a circle of family, friends and community is what makes life rich and meaningful as they thrive, with a tangible increase in life expectancy and, more crucially, life satisfaction.

Laughter shared, burdens halved, experiences multiplied – this connection is oxygen for the spirit.

But underpinning all these pillars – physical, psychological, emotional and social – is the element we most frequently and dangerously, overlook, especially as we cross the threshold of sixty: self-care.

Self-care is far more than an occasional bubble bath or a guilty pleasure (though those can be lovely parts of it!). At its core, self-care is the conscious, consistent and compassionate practice of attending to our own fundamental needs – physical, mental, emotional, social and even spiritual.

It is the radical act of prioritising our well-being, not as an afterthought, but as the essential fuel that allows us to function, contribute, love and live fully. It is recognising that we are not bottomless wells and that we are vessels that need constant and kind replenishment.

For those of us sixty and above, self-care shifts from a luxury into a non-negotiable strategy for sustainable and vibrant living. It becomes the key to completing this “cycle of birth”, not just with endurance, but with flourishing.

Self-care is not selfish; it is the basis of self-preservation and sustained contribution. It is the daily practice that allows us to stand tall in this seventh decade, radiating the hard-won confidence that comes from truly living. It empowers us to defy the stereotypes, to embrace the exuberance and exhilaration of having made it this far and to continue crafting a life of depth, connection and unapologetic vitality.

It is how we ensure that finishing this cycle is done not with a whimper but with a resounding and joyful affirmation of a life fiercely and lovingly lived. This is the essence of thriving at sixty and beyond.

And, nobody decides my “expiry date”, not in a literal or metaphorical sense. My life as a story continues and I decide when it peaks or concludes.

Dr Bhavani Krishna Iyer holds a doctorate in English literature. Her professional background encompasses teaching, journalism and public relations. She is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in counselling.

