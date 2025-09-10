To Malaysia with love

AS the calendar blooms anew, we take great joy in celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other personal milestones.

With Malaysia Day just around the corner, we find equal delight in honouring and commemorating the anniversary of our nation’s birth.

As Malaysians, our love, loyalty and reverence for this nation run deep in our hearts. Malaysia reminds us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers, the blessings we enjoy today and the hope we carry forward together.

As someone who values ancestral roots, quality of life and meaningful experiences, the foremost feeling I hold for this generous land is deep gratitude.

As a fourth-generation citizen, with roots stretching back over 60 years, this land has offered my loved ones and me an abundance of opportunities, resources and, most importantly, the freedom to practise our culture and religion.

Post-independence, reigned by wise and discerning leaders, the nation opened its arms with generosity and kindness to our elders.

Thanks to their diligence and commitment, not only as members of society but as Malaysians, we flourished. Nostalgic and poignant memories of my ancestors’ devotion, dedication and sacrifices to carve out their efficacious future for their scions are ingrained in my core.

As I look back, I see my past painted in various shades of colours of milestones, imbued in poignant and nostalgic moments.

It gives me great pleasure to say that the brightest among them are the memories of Malaysians coming together in unison, supporting one another through difficult and easier times, rising above our differences in skin colour and ideologies.

A special Malaysian characteristic worthy of mention is our casual usage of terms like kak, auntie, dik and bang as informal forms of address, which express and celebrate the closeness and warmth we share with one another.

Notably, Malaysia is a melting pot of vibrant culture and cuisines. We are fortunate to experience and be part of aplenty of festivals – religious and non-religious – throughout the year.

From the preparation and the creation of praise-worthy delicacies to adorning traditional garments and showcasing unique, colourful decorations set to melodious music – every element that accentuates these festivities is alluring and creates rich and meaningful personal memories.

Last but not least, if and when this letter finds its humble readership, the younger ones among them may accuse me of speaking from a place of privilege. To that, I say a resounding yes. I am indeed living a life many would envy.

I take pride and joy in saying that all of this was possible because I grew up during the 1960s and 70s – the era of Muhibah, a word whose spirit was a daily mantra throughout my upbringing. A conflict-free environment, supported by sound and stable leadership, that has fostered a resilient socioeconomic system.

This laid a strong and unbiased foundation for my personal growth, which continues to this day. It has provided me with financial stability in livelihood and retirement, as well as

the opportunity and fulfilment of raising and educating my children to become professional and independent individuals.

Hand in hand with my dear late spouse, this was possible because Malaysia has always been, and I continue to believe is, a land of opportunities and rich natural resources.

Lastly, my Malaysia Day message to today’s political leadership is this: occasional floods may come and recede, a pandemic like Covid may pass, to name just a few challenges. Yet, the most unique and treasured asset of a diverse Malaysia remains the unity among her people.

Affable, accepting and accommodating of one another – at the same time, I acknowledge that our views and choices may differ on many issues.

Nevertheless, the majority of Malaysians demonstrate the maturity to agree or disagree and to express their opinions openly, all while maintaining peace and respect.

Secondly, I believe I speak for like-minded Malaysians when I say that, as a pragmatic person – especially one from a minority community – I have come to accept certain realities, though I must admit I was initially resigned to them.

Over time, I have realised the futility of constantly protesting these issues. Moreover, such divisive policies are not entirely without some merit.

With the people united in one spirit and one voice – eager for political stability, peace, harmony and prosperity – nothing can deter the government of the day from working tirelessly and consistently to achieve shared aspirations and goals.

We should focus on creating a less corrupt society and nation, address

the rising cost of living and develop workable solutions and sustainable policies to uplift the socioeconomic well-being of all citizens.

Develop programmes that instil in our youths values and principles such as respect and kindness to help create a positive and safe environment. This will help combat social problems and reduce aggression, including bullying, in schools and other learning institutions.

Finally, true patriotism goes far beyond waving a flag or reciting an anthem; it is love for one’s country expressed through responsibility, care and integrity. It is not blind loyalty but a commitment to seeing one’s nation flourish with justice, compassion and dignity. Patriotism is a lifelong devotion to the well-being of one’s country.

“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Happy Malaysia Day.

Prema Mammen

Semenyih