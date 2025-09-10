Malaysia prioritises highly skilled tech talents in Budget 2026, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: The government will prioritise producing new highly skilled talents in latest technology fields through Budget 2026 according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar who also serves as Finance Minister stated that focus would particularly target artificial intelligence and upstream semiconductor fields which represent urgent high-tech industry needs.

He confirmed this priority during his opening address at the 9th International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities today.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to review achievements and provide necessary support for accelerated training and wellbeing programmes.

This effort aims to elevate both dignity and capabilities of Malaysian youth while supporting major international investments.

Anwar specifically highlighted Infineon Technologies’ investments in Kulim and Melaka requiring trained young engineers and AI specialists.

The government plans additional allocations to accelerate training programmes and develop new talent skills in AI digital technology and engineering.

Related agencies and ministries must emphasise producing well-trained children with skills matching company requirements according to the Prime Minister.

He stressed that synergy cannot remain limited to academic fields but requires strengthened university-industry cooperation.

Anwar also emphasised the need for faster approval processes at higher education institutions to replace bureaucratic old methods.

He recalled challenging Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir to establish an AI Faculty meeting latest needs without delays.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to universities and the Ministry of Higher Education for expediting the AI Faculty establishment.

This achievement broke down bureaucratic obstacles that previously delayed new programme approvals at higher education institutions. – Bernama