AT a recent birthday party for Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye hosted by some close friends, the legendary social activist quipped: “As long as I’m standing up, I’m not going to give up my service to the public as a social advocate, with a commitment to serve the community.”

What a blast from the nation’s truly social activist extraordinaire. By all accounts, there is no one else who could match or even come close to Lee among us Malaysians in terms of tenacity and longevity in social activism and public services rendered. A phenomenal 57 years, so far, to be precise.

“As the saying goes... you have to learn to smell the flowers to enjoy your retirement. But I decided to take the path less travelled to get involved in organisations to continue my service.

“My birthday wish: I just wish to be blessed with good health so I can continue to help the community. I can’t imagine myself staying at home doing nothing,” he added to the hearty cheers of those present who celebrated Lee’s 78th birthday.

Going through his formal CV, there is only one word to describe it: Amazing.

He is a recipient of 40 awards at the federal and state levels as well as from various organisations, plus five honorary doctorates from local universities.

Prior to entering politics in 1969, Lee worked as a temporary school teacher as well as a trade unionist.

In the same year, he was elected as the state legislative assemblyman for Bukit Nanas and later shifted to Serdang until 1982.

It was as the DAP MP for Bukit Bintang, smack in the city centre of Kuala Lumpur, for four terms from 1974 that Lee became a household name among Malaysians growing up in those years.

As an MP in the nation’s capital, he certainly enjoyed a higher profile in the media solely on account of his services to the constituency.

He earned the much-envied reputation of “call Lee Lam Thye” whenever anyone wanted help.

In the era before computers, the internet and mobile phones, Lee would often be seen carrying his portable typewriter, just like a petition writer in the good old days.

Lee admits that as a social activist for the past 35 years since he left the political arena, he is most passionate about occupational safety and health.

This passion is best reflected in the fact that for 27 years, until 2019, he was chairman of the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a company under the Human Resources Ministry. So much so that when people mention NIOSH, they think of Lee and vice versa.

I asked Lee which among the numerous non-titled awards that he had received as a dedicated social, safety and national unity advocate was rather special to him.

“Among the many awards I received over

the years, the Maal Hijrah award in 2019 was indeed a special recognition for my services that cut across all races.”

This particular award is annually bestowed in conjunction with the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Lee recalled rather emotionally that when a fire broke out at a religious tahfiz school in Datuk Keramat in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, which claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers, he was the first non-Malay to turn up at the site to offer sympathies to the victims.

Subsequently, he worked with NIOSH to develop a set of safety guidelines for all tahfiz schools, which were launched in the same year. Prior to that, there had been a number of fire tragedies in such schools.

On a personal note, about two years ago, I proposed in this column to the government for Lee to be appointed as the first non-civil servant datuk bandar or mayor of Kuala Lumpur.

He chose not to respond when the column appeared then, but a few days ago I asked him for his response.

“It never crossed my mind to aspire to be the KL datuk bandar. And I never expected it

to happen. So, when you proposed my name, I was taken by surprise but felt honoured,”

said Lee.

He added: “I knew it would not be possible due to political considerations but felt elated that my name was mentioned.”

My proposal has not gained traction since, but solely based on meritocracy and sheer dedication to serve the community and someone who knows Kuala Lumpur like the back of his hand and how to make the city more liveable, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind as a veteran media practitioner that Lee would make a great mayor.

Furthermore, he had also served as a member of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Advisory Board for 16 years, the longest serving board member in Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

I take the liberty here to refresh my previous proposal, which hopefully can be favourably considered as a fitting jewel in the crown for the one and only Lee Lam Thye.

Datuk Seri Azman Ujang was Bernama chairman, general manager and editor-in-chief.