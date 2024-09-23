Unlocking the value of waste

THESE past few months, we have been reading about how the government is trying to halt illegal recycling activities.

This includes the electrical and electronic sector, household and garden waste, palm kernel, wood waste, furniture and many others.

As a country with natural tropical climate, we also have amassed tonnes of grass-based waste.

Imagine the wealth that could be generated for the country if we changed our mindset and thought outside the box.

We should start viewing these activities as commodities rather than waste.

There is tremendous value to be extracted.

Similar to carbon trading, which Indonesia has aimed to raise to the tune of US$65 billion (RM273 billion)

by 2028, commodities can be bought and sold.

Buyers can determine the type of waste they want, just like coal burning waste for energy, where waste is the fuel or biomass, and wood is the fuel.

We can determine the required grade and quality.

E-waste traders can be licensed, and regulations can be set for disposal.

If nuclear waste can be disposed of, why not electronic waste?

The key question is whether waste can be classified as fuel and if there is a price on quality.

There will be a huge demand for energy as millions move to urban areas, putting pressure on the industry regarding supply and demand.

Industrialisation with artificial intelligence, data centres and electric vehicles will push the current supply to its maximum.

We need to explore new avenues, and waste could be the next alternative as fuel.

Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar

Former Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources