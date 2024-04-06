Upskilling ageing workforce in modern workplaces

AS the workforce demographics evolve and retirement ages extend, HR practitioners and businesses must prioritise upskilling and reskilling initiatives for older employees.

What measures and steps should human resources (HR) practitioners and businesses take to prioritise upskilling and reskilling initiatives for older employees as workforce demographics shift and retirement ages rise?

It is essential to recognise the valuable experience and knowledge that older employees bring to the table. Leveraging their wealth of expertise can be a strategic advantage for organisations seeking to remain competitive amid the concentrated market.

Fostering a culture of inclusivity and appreciating diverse perspectives is among the efforts to ensure that older workers feel valued and respected within the workplace.

On the flip side, it does not come as a surprise that it can be challenging for senior workers to be on par with the younger generation in certain aspects such as technology.

However, a multigenerational workforce can also present chances for mutual exchange of knowledge if it is done correctly.

Regular assessments and development plans

Employers should remain open to adopting a flexible and inclusive approach that caters to the diverse needs of their employees. One crucial initial measure is to conduct regular skills assessments to identify areas where older employees may benefit from upskilling opportunities.

By understanding their strengths and areas for improvement, businesses can tailor upskilling programmes to meet the specific needs of older workers, enabling them to thrive in their roles and further contribute to the organisation.

Moreover, HR practitioners should collaborate closely with managers and team leaders to create personalised development plans for older employees. These plans should consider their career aspirations, learning preferences and any potential barriers they may face in accessing training opportunities.

By offering targeted support and guidance, businesses can empower older workers to take ownership of their professional development journey and stay engaged in their roles.

Investing in technology and digital literacy

Investing in technology and digital literacy training is another critical step in upskilling the ageing workforce in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

With the digital economy expected to contribute 25.5% of the country’s gross domestic product by 2025, bridging the knowledge gap and equipping older workers with the skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven environment is crucial.

Noting that each generation has distinct learning preferences, it is good to consider flexible learning formats that accommodate the diverse needs and preferences of older employees. This may include online courses, on-the-job coaching or collaborative projects between age cohorts that enable them to develop new skills but also strengthen bonds while balancing other commitments.

Fostering culture of continuous learning

Fostering an organisational culture of continuous learning is essential for promoting the long-term employability of all employees, regardless of age.

While reverse mentoring programmes can be instilled where younger employees mentor older counterparts on emerging technologies, the extensive experience and skillsets possessed by older employees can also be transferred to the young employees.

Identifying the area of expertise that can be applied to new challenges or projects, can provide opportunities for young employees to contribute meaningfully while acquiring additional competencies.

This will not only facilitate knowledge exchange but also foster intergenerational collaboration and mutual respect within the workforce.

By instilling a growth mindset and a commitment to professional development, businesses can create a dynamic and resilient workforce capable of navigating future challenges and opportunities.

Bringing it together

Upskilling initiatives for older employees are paramount in the modern workplace as workforce demographics shift and retirement ages rise.

Businesses must prioritise measures such as skills assessments, personalised development plans and technology training while fostering a culture of continuous learning to ensure the professional growth and development of older workers.

By investing in the skills and capabilities of their ageing workforce, businesses can unlock their full potential and drive sustainable growth and innovation in the years to come.

The writer is the founder and managing director of Aisling Group, an integrated talent solutions company. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com