Urgent call for action on stray dog management

THE troubling issues surrounding stray dog poisoning and mistreatment have sparked significant debate in the media recently.

The recent shooting of a friendly, homeless dog named “Kopi” in Terengganu by local council officers has outraged animal lovers across the country. Many are upset by this inconsiderate act, even though authorities claim they followed standard operating procedures.

It is heartbreaking to hear about the tragic incidents of homeless animals suffering from barbaric acts, including poisoning and shooting.

On behalf of animal lovers everywhere, I urge the relevant authorities to recognise the harsh realities on the ground and take necessary preventive measures.

This issue of stray abuse and neglect should not be taken lightly as it has the potential to tarnish our country’s image on the international stage.

There is an urgent need to review policies regarding stray management.

We require a comprehensive national strategy that addresses the management of strays, including wildlife.

I also call on our prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, to consider allocating special funds in the budget for voluntary organisations that shelter stray dogs and cats. With financial support from federal and state authorities, these animal welfare shelters can assist in the humane management of strays.

Additional funding should be directed to government veterinary clinics to provide free or subsidised neutering services for strays under the care of volunteer-run shelters.

Alternatively, the government could appoint private veterinary clinics to offer neutering services for homeless dogs at a subsidised rate.

A truly progressive and humane society will address the welfare and needs of its homeless and sick animals.

Param

Ipoh