Urgent need for maintenance of children’s playgrounds

LOCAL authorities need to give more emphasis to playgrounds, especially regarding safety aspects.

There are many playgrounds in disrepair, and despite complaints not much has been done to remedy the problem.

Children, unlike adults, can easily get injured as they are not aware of the dangers and risks. Rickety seesaws, swings, slides, spring riders and multiplay stations tend to rust or wear out over time and need to be replaced periodically.

Parents who usually accompany their children are the first to notice these telltale signs. They typically report the issue to local authorities, hoping for prompt action.

However, in most cases, the complaints are overlooked, and excuses such as lack of financial allocations or pending contractor selection are given to placate the complainants.

In the meantime, innocent children who continue to frequent the playground are at risk. Even with parental supervision, minor accidents can sometimes occur, requiring medical attention. This can make the local authorities liable to legal action.

I have noticed that children’s playgrounds and fields in Selangor are not in good condition due to a lack of close monitoring by local authorities and contractors.

In many cases, trash such as grass, twigs, branches, fronds, and dead plants piles up on the sides of the field and is not cleared. This creates a convenient refuge for snakes and centipedes, posing a danger to children and others using the field.

Grass must be cut short, and all trash should be cleared promptly rather than piled up for later removal. Recreational and sports facilities must be maintained in good condition to avoid unnecessary risks and dangers, especially for children and seniors.

Local councillors and municipal officials need to monitor and address the shortcomings and complaints regarding children’s playgrounds, football fields, and other sports and recreational facilities. It is pointless to act only after casualties or fatalities have occurred.

I am writing this letter because the children’s playground in my residential area, Taman Seri Putra Phase Three in Sg Buloh, is in poor condition and requires an upgrade, repairs or replacements.

I submitted a complaint to the Selayang Municipal Council a few months ago via the SISPAA complaints portal but no action has been taken.

I have noticed that all the nearby housing estates or Tamans are also experiencing these problems, and action needs to be taken without further excuses, such as waiting for allocations.

Since these problems involve children’s playgrounds, I would like to appeal to the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, Datuk R. Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, for assistance.

A similar appeal has also been made to Ab Halim Tamuri, the State Assemblyman for the Paya Jaras constituency.

Small children are at risk of injury due to the poor condition of playgrounds, and residents hope that action will be taken before more children are harmed.