Use creative methods to tackle errant bikers

PROMINENT social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye recently expressed deep concern over the high accident rate among motorcyclists in the country.

He also underscored the grim statistics of road fatalities annually in the country, with motorcyclists accounting for about 70% of deaths.

However, the reality is that many people are riding their bikes to work to save on toll charges, petrol costs and for faster travel time, especially through traffic gridlocks – further contributing to the accident rate.

Interestingly, Tan Sri Lee had also called for stricter measures to address the alarming number of those running red lights while proposing a creative approach to reward those who are law-abiding.

But while rewarding or incentivising them may bear some fruits, it must be balanced with appropriate punishment and strict enforcement.

One effective form of punishment for serious traffic offenders would be by denying them government financial aid or Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR). The police and Road Transport Department (RTD) should link up with the Income Tax Department to flag individuals who commit serious traffic offences, allowing for a deduction from their STR.

For those who are not eligible for STR, community service could be considered as an alternative.

Conversely, to incentivise law-abiding road users, an additional cash payout under the STR could be offered. For example, if an individual is eligible for RM900 in 2025 and has no serious traffic offences in the current year, they could receive a good behavior bonus of RM300.

As for those with a clean traffic record who are not eligible for STR, a tax rebate could be given as a reward.

To be fair, hardworking police and RTD personnel should also be rewarded based on their KPIs for nabbing traffic offenders, which can be done by way of monthly performance bonus payout; won’t this also help to dissuade them from accepting bribes?

As for enforcement, the police and RTD must assume greater responsibility on the ground.

Currently, how often do we see them actively stopping those running red lights at intersections or cracking down on drivers using emergency lanes on highways?

Finally, to enhance stricter enforcement, more must be invested in automation and artificial intelligence as well as high-tech speed traps and red-light cameras in high-risk areas, especially traffic-light junctions.

In conclusion, given the failure of outdated measures, isn’t it time to implement innovative solutions that combine punishment, incentives and strong enforcement to reduce the senseless carnage on our roads?