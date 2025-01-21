When activism becomes a show

THE recent halal sandwich controversy has sparked a wave of youth activism, raising critical questions about intention, impact and the desire to be seen.

The incident – a “ham and cheese sandwich” sold at a convenience store chain bearing an unregistered halal logo – triggered justified outrage among Muslim consumers.

At its heart, this was a matter of consumer rights and religious integrity. However, as the uproar unfolded, another layer emerged: the tendency of some young activists to prioritise visibility over genuine engagement with the cause.

Youth activism has long been a powerful force for change. With energy, passion and unparalleled access to technology, young people have shaped movements that have shifted the course of history.

From climate strikes to the Arab Spring of December 2010, youth-led initiatives have shown the world the transformative power of collective action. But as with any force, its direction depends on intention.

In an era dominated by social media, the pressure to be seen can sometimes overshadow the cause itself. Emotional reactions – amplified by the desire to appear morally righteous – risk turning activism into a performance.

Outrage becomes the currency but it often comes at the cost of thoughtful engagement. As Rumi the poet aptly said: “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

This wisdom reminds us that meaningful change begins within – an aspect often overlooked in the rush to project virtue outwardly.

Take a moment to reflect: Are your actions guided by genuine concern or are they fuelled by a need for validation? It is a question worth asking because activism driven by visibility often leads to unintended consequences. The spread of misinformation, alienation of potential allies and a dilution of trust

are just a few. Being loud does not necessarily equate to being effective.

The halal sandwich incident is a

case in point. While the outrage was warranted, the dialogue that followed often lacked perspective and context. Solutions took a back seat to condemnation and criticism, and in the quest to garner likes, shares or retweets, the core issue risked being lost in the noise.

True activism demands more than reaction – it calls for reflection and strategy. Before acting, pause. Question your intentions. Are you seeking to

solve the problem or are you chasing recognition?

Conduct thorough research. Seek out diverse perspectives, including those you may disagree with. Collaborate with experienced organisations that have

the expertise and networks to address the issue effectively.

This does not mean activism should be devoid of passion – far from it. Passion is the spark that ignites change, as we have seen in the climate strikes and the Arab Spring.

The climate strikes, led by young people worldwide, were fuelled by raw emotion – fear for the planet, anger at inaction and hope for a better future. But what made them impactful was the direction they had: clear demands, coordinated efforts and sustained momentum.

Similarly, the Arab Spring started with an outpouring of frustration over socioeconomic inequalities and the desire for freedom but its early success came from leveraging that passion strategically, rallying people around shared goals and actionable change.

When passion lacks direction, however, it risks fizzling out, like a protest that went viral or made headlines for a day but failed to build lasting coalitions or enact real reform.

Worse, it can burn bridges, alienating allies or creating divisions within movements. The key is balance – channelling emotion into thoughtful, strategic action that ensures movements leave a lasting legacy instead of just a fleeting moment in the spotlight.

Imagine a movement where young people engage not for applause but for real, tangible impact – where the focus shifts from just being seen to creating meaningful, lasting change.

The potential for youths to drive progress is huge but it requires intentionality, introspection and collaboration.

Let us strive for a world where activism is not about standing in the spotlight but about lighting the path forward. Be wise. Pause to reflect. And when you act, do it with purpose.

Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering and the principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com