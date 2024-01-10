Will Lebanon be next after Gaza?

FEW people know that Lebanon was once part of Syria. It was detached from Syria by Imperial France and made into a nominally Maronite Christian nation.

Sunni Muslims, Shia Muslims and Druzes were also encompassed in this newly engineered country of six million.

Then came 100,000 Palestinian refugees driven from their ancestral home in what is today Northern Israel. The admixture of these Palestinian refugees enflamed Lebanon’s traditional ferocious tribal rivalries.

In 1975, they burst into major civil war between Maronite Christians and Muslims and Druzes, and clashes between Sunni and Shia militias.

I arrived in Beirut in 1975, day one of the civil war. It was a horrible affaire, marked by hideous atrocities and massacres. France, the US, Syria and Israel openly mixed into Lebanon’s mayhem.

I had never seen such raw hatred, sadism and barbarity. The conflict culminated in the massacres of thousands of Palestinian civilians – mostly women and children – at the Shatila and Sabra refugee camps by Christian militiamen aided by Israel.

After the civil war in 1990, Lebanon slumped into more tribal hostility and astounding corruption as this ancient Phoenicia nation fell apart. Nitrates carelessly stored in the port of Beirut blew up, killing hundreds. The national bank was looted.

Israel invaded in 1978, 1982 and 2006 in a failed effort to crush the Palestinian resistance, PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation).

I was with the Israeli army when it attacked southern Lebanon in 1982. Lebanese Sunni guerillas fought back, joined by fighters from a new Shia militia, Hezbollah.

Now the carnage has resumed with the Gaza bloodbath, and Israel’s newly launched mass air attacks on southern Lebanon from Sept 21 to 23 has killed 558 civilians and wounded 1,835.

This massive attack followed Israel’s booby trapping of Hezbollah communications that killed and injured thousands of people, blinding many or blowing off their hands or genitals. This is pure Biblical ferocity.

Israel is relentlessly driving the Arab population from southern Lebanon. Ever since its founding in 1947 to 1948, Israel’s right-wing has had its eyes on southern Lebanon.

On its northern edge lies the Litani River, one of the last major water sources not in Israeli hands. Water is growing scarce everywhere in the Mideast. The Litani is a major prize – Israel has long coveted the two ancient seaports of Tyre and Sidon. Walking through them takes you back to the Bible.

Some of Israel’s wilder right-wingers also claim southern Syria should be annexed by Israel. Why stop there? Others covet Iraq’s capitol, Baghdad, which had a large Jewish population before 1948.

Israel’s now ruling hardliners seem to have in mind a plan to drive Gaza’s Palestinians – themselves already refugees from Galilee and the Haifa region – into neighbouring Jordan’s deserts. Up to 40% of Jordan’s people today are Palestinians driven from what became Israel.

With all this in mind, President Joe Biden’s United Nations speech last week was a symphony of hypocrisy. Biden and the US Congress provided Israel with well over US$300 billion (RM1.24 trillion), with more coming, as well as the latest US arms.

The US supplies intelligence information and blocks efforts by the UN and many nations to force Israel to halt its destruction of Gaza. As Pat Buchanan said, “Congress has become Israeli-occupied territory”.

Israel’s usual salami tactics of grabbing small pieces of Arab land have worked very well. So, is Lebanon next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face court charges of bribery and malfeasance once this conflict ends, so he is in no rush to bury the hatchet.

The big powers who can make a difference have all been bought. Russia is at war. Only the powerful Israel can act to shut down this murderous conflict.

The writer is a syndicated columnist.

