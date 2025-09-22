WWF-Malaysia demands full force of the law over slain tiger

WWF-MALAYSIA is appalled by the discovery of a Malayan tiger carcass in Johor, with three individuals arrested in connection with this heinous crime on Malaysia Day.

The Malayan tiger is not only a critically endangered species, with fewer than 150 left in the wild, but also our national icon.

To have one snared and gunned down on the day Malaysians honour the formation of our nation is nothing short of tragic and shameful. It is a crime against our ecosystem and against the spirit of our nation.

We are outraged that while so much effort and sacrifice go into protecting the Malayan tiger, poachers still brazenly snuff out this majestic creature for mere temporary gain. There is no respect for nature in such acts, no compassion and no understanding of the tiger’s role in maintaining harmony in our ecosystem.

To kill one of fewer than 150 tigers left in Malaysia is beyond reckless; it is cruel. Crimes like these are an insult to our nation and must be punished with the full weight of the law - swift and uncompromising.

Under the amended Wildlife Conservation Act 2022, offenders face fines of up to RM1 million and imprisonment of up to 15 years under Section 71. However, laws are only as strong as their enforcement.

We urge the authorities to fully apply these penalties to send an unmistakable message that Malaysia will not tolerate the slaughter of its national icon.

The Malayan tiger is threatened on all sides - from shrinking forests and loss of habitat to alarmingly low numbers for sustainable breeding and a prey base diminished by hunting, poaching and disease. These pressures leave the tiger dangerously vulnerable.

We believe that every NGO in this fight - Rimau, WCS Malaysia, Pelindung, Traffic, Panthera Malaysia, MYCAT and the Malaysian Nature Society - is equally incensed and deeply dismayed, and we stand together in this, together with our corporate partner Maybank and our donors.

The support from Perhilitan, all state park agencies, the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department and the police is crucial. We must now double down on our united front.

We applaud the swift action taken by Bukit Aman and Perhilitan in apprehending the suspects but kudos goes to the public for tipping off the authorities. This underscores how vital it is for the public to remain vigilant and report wildlife crime without hesitation.

Protecting this species is not just a conservation issue; it is about protecting Malaysia’s pride, heritage and future.

WWF-Malaysia stands ready to continue working with government agencies, enforcement authorities, our partners and the public to ensure that this tragedy strengthens, rather than weakens, our resolve to end wildlife crime once and for all.

May the tiger killers be swiftly brought to justice.

Dr Henry Chan

Senior Conservation Director, WWF-Malaysia.