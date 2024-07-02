Alleviating food shortages via education

THE United Nations has reported that almost 9% of the global population is grappling with hunger, projecting a distressing scenario where 840 million people could face food insecurity by 2030.

Malaysia, too, is not immune to this rising threat, as highlighted by its moderate score on the 2022 Global Hunger Index. The score reflects a small yet concerning rise from 10.9% in 2014 to 12.5% in 2022, underscoring the pressing need for attention and action.

This growing issue is attributed to factors such as heavy reliance on food imports, global price surges, environmental changes, climate variations and the underdevelopment of smallholder farms and urban farming.

Despite governmental efforts to boost local food production, the nation remains vulnerable to future food insecurity.

Higher education institutions can play a pivotal role in addressing food insecurity by contributing innovative solutions through research and development.

While universities traditionally focus on providing foundational knowledge within specific disciplines, there is an emerging need to bridge the gap between theory and practical application.

Graduates should not be limited to specific solutions, instead, they should be empowered to apply their knowledge to innovate and confront new challenges, guided and driven by a sense of purpose.

This approach differs from vocational studies, where skills are immediately deployable for existing solutions. However, it does not mean that universities should neglect providing avenues for students to apply their acquired knowledge in real-world scenarios.

They may not apply these skills to reinvent the wheel, but to create a foundation for further innovation.

Private tertiary education often overlook the application of technological innovation in the agriculture sector. This oversight may stem from the misconception that agriculture is neither a lucrative career nor an industry with ample room for innovation, often perceived as laborious and mature.

However, the recent global pandemic has emphasised the importance of food security, prompting countries such as Denmark, Saudi Arabia and Singapore to make significant strides in urban indoor farming using technology.

The revival of the agricultural revolution extends not only to traditional farming but also to alternative meat production and aquaculture for sustainable food sources. This is where higher education institutions have a unique opportunity to foster interdisciplinary education, bringing together students from diverse academic backgrounds such as commerce, engineering and computer science.

Modern urban farming practices, including precision agriculture, require minimal human labour, controlled environments, reduced resource usage and innovative technology integration.

For example, an Internet of Things (IoT) project focusing on precision agriculture showcases the potential of interdisciplinary collaboration to address real-world challenges by optimising crop yield and resource utilisation. These types of projects entail the development of sensors capable of monitoring essential environmental factors such as moisture, temperature and soil pH.

Placed strategically across agricultural fields, these sensors transmit real-time data via the internet to a central processing unit.

Engineering department students will acquire hands-on experience in sensor placement, bridging the gap between theoretical concepts, laboratory simulations and practical implementation. The project’s focal point is the seamless transmission and processing of collected data.

For computer science students, the project presents an opportunity to tackle challenges associated with real-time data transmission in a demanding farm environment. This connectivity ensures that farmers can remotely access crucial information, enabling swift decision-making for optimal agricultural practices.

The collected data, far from being raw information, can be converted into actionable insights through data analytics. Collaboration among students from the commerce, data science and engineering faculties will facilitate the identification of patterns and trends, empowering farmers to make well-informed decisions and optimise their agricultural practices.

It should be noted that the impact of a Precision Agriculture IoT project should extend far beyond the confines of the university campus.

By combining the expertise of students from commerce, engineering and computer science, this initiative can offer a tangible solution to real-world problems.

Precision agriculture, empowered by IoT technology, has proven to revolutionise farming practices, enhancing sustainability, efficiency and environmental friendliness.

While precision agriculture is not the sole project for practical implementation and interdisciplinary education, it serves as a testament to the transformative power of interdisciplinary collaboration in education.

By breaking down traditional barriers between academic disciplines, students can gain a deeper understanding of their respective fields and contribute to solving complex challenges.

The Precision Agriculture IoT project stands as a blueprint for future collaborations that harness the collective intelligence of diverse minds to create innovative solutions for a sustainable future. This is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Malaysian government’s plans to build a technologically savvy society to achieve the aspiration of becoming a digitally-driven economy by 2030.

The writer is an associate professor in Computer Science and serves as the head of the School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com