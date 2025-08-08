Selangor proposes petanque, muay thai, silambam for SUKMA 2026

THE Selangor government has proposed three new sports for the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA).

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed the inclusion of petanque, muay thai and silambam.

The proposal will be submitted to the SUKMA Supreme Council for approval.

A final decision is expected by Aug 15, pending discussions among state representatives.

Mohd Najwan, who also chairs the SUKMA 2026 Selangor Organising Committee, said the proposal follows requests from national and state sports associations.

The Selangor State Executive Council, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, endorsed the proposal earlier today.

Preparations for SUKMA 2026 are over 50 per cent complete, including facility upgrades.

All upgrades are expected to be finished by March next year.

Regarding pickleball, Mohd Najwan said the sport is gaining popularity but is not yet ready for inclusion.

The decision ultimately rests with the SUKMA Supreme Council, chaired by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh. - Bernama