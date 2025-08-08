AGC orders exhumation of Zara Qairina’s body for post-mortem

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has directed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to exhume the body of Zara Qairina to facilitate a post-mortem as part of further investigations into her death.

In a statement today, the AGC said the instruction followed a review of the full preliminary investigation report submitted by PDRM.

It determined that further investigation is necessary to ensure all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined.

“The full report has been returned to the police with several directives, including the need to exhume the body to enable a post-mortem.

“This is aimed at obtaining additional information and evidence required to complete the investigation into Zara Qairina’s death,” it said.

The case has drawn significant public attention, and authorities have pledged to ensure that the investigation is carried out in a comprehensive and transparent manner.

Zara Qairina, 13, died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar and rushed to the hospital.

She was buried without a post-mortem the same night.

This directive for a post-mortem is expected to provide new leads in determining the cause of Zara Qairina’s death in a lawful and factual manner.