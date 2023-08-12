Discussing ‘birds and bees’ with children

Q: I am usually a confident father, but the thought of discussing the “birds and bees” with my pre-teen son is making me anxious. Please help.



Focus on the Family Malaysia: We understand the apprehension. Discussing sex with your children can be daunting, especially considering the sensitivity of human reproduction. It is a challenging topic even for adults, let alone broaching it with a child. Nevertheless, brace yourself to move forward.

After explaining the importance of the sanctity of human sexuality, explain the fundamental aspects of sex in simple and age-appropriate terms. Exercise caution as your son may find it peculiar due to his innocence.

However, this is what makes this moment beautiful. Your son’s introduction to this life-changing topic came from you, his father, rather than from peers, media or music lyrics.

Acknowledging that tackling such subjects is easier with the right resources, we want to emphasise that our organisation provides abundant materials to help parents navigate these challenging conversations.

While the “talk” may be awkward for your child and yourself, take a deep breath and dive in. It could be one of the most valuable gifts you can offer your child as he enters his teenage years.

Q: Is it acceptable for a married person to engage in online conversations or exchange private messages on social media with individuals of the opposite gender?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: There is no simple answer to this question. It depends on who these “members of the opposite sex” are, the nature of your communication with them, the history of your relationships and your intentions for maintaining contact.

Are you referring to long-standing family friends, relatives, colleagues or individuals within your professional network? Or does it involve reconnecting with a former boyfriend or girlfriend? The distinction is significant for various reasons.

Looking at it from a specific perspective, maintaining a healthy marriage while wisely managing relationships with members of the opposite sex is no different in cyberspace than it is in the “real” world. This could be an event such as a party, a high school reunion or dining out with other couples at a restaurant.

In some instances, it simply involves establishing and maintaining appropriate boundaries. On other occasions, it may require a delicate touch, demanding wisdom, discernment and maturity.

Before you were married, you may have had many friends of the opposite sex. However, after exchanging vows, your commitment to your spouse should take precedence over other relationships.

Many extramarital affairs originate from seemingly innocent connections between individuals. Whether spending time together in person, over the phone or through online communication, the sharing of intimate secrets can escalate, eventually leading to betrayal and infidelity.

In any situation, let your love for your spouse and your dedication to your marriage be the guiding principles. This love and commitment represent the fundamental factors that determine your thoughts, choices and actions concerning individuals of the opposite sex.

If you value your marriage and sincerely desire to protect it, you need to be on guard against unforeseen threats.

In essence, if your conversations or private messages venture into territory that makes you uneasy if your spouse were to read them, it is time to stop.

The article was contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia.