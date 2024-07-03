Empowering female delivery riders

IN today’s economy, women are playing an increasingly pivotal role, challenging traditional norms and breaking barriers in industries once dominated by men.

Over time, we have witnessed a significant shift, with more women championing roles that were previously considered exclusive to men.

One notable trend is the growing presence of women in the p-hailing industry, defying stereotypes and reshaping the landscape of transport services.

As more women join the ranks of delivery partners and restaurant owners, they are not only driving economic growth but also fostering greater inclusivity and diversity within the workforce.

As we approach International Women’s Day, it is important to recognise the invaluable contributions of female delivery partners and restaurant owners in the food delivery industry. Their resilience, dedication and unwavering commitment play a pivotal role in shaping our platform and serving communities across the nation.

The gig economy has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, with p-hailing jobs becoming an essential source of income for millions nationwide. Amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the gig economy emerged as a lifeline for individuals seeking financial stability and independence.

In Malaysia, the gig economy has become a significant driver of economic growth, with over 100,000 new individuals participating and earning income via gig economy platforms in Malaysia as of 3Q 2023, compared with 266,222 individuals in 2022. This sector has provided income opportunities for a huge number of Malaysians, highlighting its substantial impact on employment and livelihoods.

We should understand the importance of fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and succeed.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in women joining the gig economy as delivery partners. These women play a crucial role in facilitating the delivery of essential goods and services, enriching the lives of Malaysians across the country.

Gig work has always been a great way for individuals to earn a supplementary income due to its flexible working hours. Many female riders now view it as a viable springboard to other industries or entrepreneurship opportunities.

However, to fully harness the potential of the gig economy, it is essential to prioritise upskilling and professional development initiatives.

For example, take Rahayu, a 41-year-old mother of three. She transitioned from being a school bus driver to becoming Bukit Jelutong’s first female foodpanda rider during the pandemic.

Inspired by local riders, she found the job’s flexibility appealing, allowing her to work for a few hours while still balancing her responsibilities to her family. She is happy, especially when customers appreciate her deliveries. She once received an RM100 tip, considered substantial for a foodpanda rider. Rahayu is not alone. There are many similar inspiring stories from other female delivery partners.

We should empower delivery riders through a range of upskilling programmes and benefits. For example, foodpanda recently partnered with Manipal International University to provide delivery partners with the opportunity to pursue tertiary education. This initiative will enable riders to enhance their skills and qualifications, opening doors to new career prospects and advancement.

Furthermore, we should recognise the importance of language proficiency in enhancing job delivery capabilities and employability.

By investing in the professional development of delivery riders, we can enhance the value of the workforce and ensure the highest level of service for customers.

We can empower our female riders and vendors to overcome challenges and achieve their goals by offering training and mentorship programmes. Whether navigating through bustling streets or managing businesses, we should provide delivery riders with the tools and resources they need to thrive in a competitive market.

However, our efforts should extend beyond empowerment. It should be about creating a more inclusive society in which women are valued and respected for their contributions.

By celebrating the achievements of female riders and vendors, we can inspire future generations of women to pursue their dreams and break barriers.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to empowering female riders and vendors in the gig economy.

We can create a more inclusive and equitable future for all by providing them with the support, resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

Together, let us champion diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the food delivery industry and beyond.