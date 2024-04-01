Kelantan residents’ thirst for clean water

KELANTAN, a state rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty, has been grappling with a persistent challenge that has sadly become a norm – the critical issue of access to clean water.

I write on the pressing water problem in Kelantan, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six – Clean Water and Sanitation.

For years, a substantial portion of Kelantan’s populace has been affected by an alarming scarcity of clean and safe water. While not all residents are equally impacted, the crisis has seeped into the daily lives of many, becoming especially pronounced during special occasions such as Hari Raya.

This underscores the severity of the issue as families struggle to celebrate amid the burden of water scarcity. One of the disheartening aspects of the water problem in Kelantan is the normalisation of these challenging conditions.

Such normalisation perpetuates the cycle of deprivation and hampers the overall well-being of the community.

My personal experience working at a fast food outlet in Kelantan provided a stark revelation of the extent of the water crisis.

Simple tasks, such as cooking rice for nasi lemak became a shocking encounter with yellowish water. This grim reality not only poses health risks but also serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive solutions.

Beyond the inconveniences faced during festive seasons, the water crisis has a far-reaching impact on the health and quality of life of Kelantan’s residents.

Waterborne diseases, economic hardships and compromised hygiene further exacerbate the challenges faced by the community.

It is imperative to recognise that access to clean water is not merely a convenience but a fundamental human right.

Kelantan’s water crisis demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

Collaborative initiatives between the government, non-governmental organisations and the community are essential to address the root causes of this predicament.

Advocacy for sustainable water management practices, investment in infrastructure and public awareness campaigns are pivotal steps towards ensuring a future where clean water is a guarantee rather than a luxury.

As Kelantan continues to grapple with its prolonged water crisis, it is crucial to amplify the voices of the affected and catalyse action towards achieving SDG Six.

By shedding light on this issue, we hope to inspire positive change, fostering a future where every resident of Kelantan can turn on their taps with confidence, knowing that clean water will flow freely for all.