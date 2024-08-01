Preserve KLCC’s iconic status

I AM writing to express my concerns about the ongoing changes around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), which seem to be eroding its iconic status as the epitome of Malaysia’s modernity and prosperous development.

KLCC, with its majestic structures, has long been a symbol of the nation’s ambition and potential to becoming a developed nation.

The inspiring skyline used to convey a powerful message that Malaysia can achieve more, and the goal of becoming a developed nation is within reach.

With its breathtaking Petronas Twin Towers, KLCC has become synonymous with Malaysia’s modern identity and economic success.

The architectural brilliance, coupled with its strategic location, has made it a global landmark, attracting tourists, investors and locals alike.

Preserving KLCC’s iconic status goes beyond mere aesthetics; it is about safeguarding our cultural heritage and maintaining a tangible connection to our past, present and future.

The Petronas Twin Towers, in particular, represent more than just architectural marvels; they symbolise unity, progress and Malaysia’s journey towards becoming a global player in various fields.

However, the recent surge in the construction of skyscraping condominiums and apartments, along with the proliferation of malls, is rapidly overshadowing the silhouette of KLCC. This urban development appears to be sacrificing the unique charm of KLCC for a generic cityscape that could belong to any metropolis.

What is disheartening is the encroachment of illegal foreign vendors in the vicinity, engaging in selling and trading activities that not only tarnish KLCC’s reputation but also pose security and safety risks.

The unregulated presence of these vendors also gives the impression of a lax approach to law enforcement.

Equally troubling is the growing number of unauthorised photographers who harass tourists, pressuring them to take and purchase photographs at KLCC.

As a local who visited KLCC a few months ago, I was surprised by the disorderly landscape with these photographers and illegal vendors.

The authorities must address these issues promptly. Stricter regulations and enforcement against illegal activities, combined with a commitment to maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the surrounding areas, are crucial in reclaiming KLCC’s glory and beauty.

KLCC is not just a physical structure; it is a living testament to Malaysia’s progress and aspirations. By taking proactive steps now, we can ensure that KLCC remains a beacon of inspiration and pride for Malaysians and the global community.