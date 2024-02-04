Simplify Touch ‘n Go refund process

IN a world where cashless transactions reign supreme, a malfunctioning Touch ‘n Go card can quickly turn convenience into frustration.

Imagine paying RM10 for a card, only to incur nearly RM8 in refund expenses. This predicament not only puzzles consumers but also poses a challenge for the company.

How can Touch ‘n Go make the refund process smoother and more consumer-friendly?

It is a tale as old as time: you buy something, it does not work as expected, and you want your money back.

However, when it comes to Touch ‘n Go cards, the refund journey seems like a rollercoaster ride.

With refund expenses almost equaling the card’s initial cost, consumers are left scratching their heads. It is time for Touch ‘n Go to step up and streamline the process.

The inception of the Touch ‘n Go card in Malaysia in 1997 marked a significant milestone, revolutionising the payment landscape for tolls, public transport and parking.

With over 88 million cards sold, according to data from the Touch ‘n Go website, it has become an integral part of daily transactions for many Malaysians.

A recent press release by research company Ipsos in January further underscores this trend, indicating that an increasing number of Malaysians are embracing cashless payments in their daily routines.

Notably, services such as Touch ‘n Go are at the forefront, commanding a dominant share of 88% in the cashless payment market.

Let us face it, nobody likes jumping through hoops to get their money back. Touch ‘n Go should simplify the refund process, making it easy and hassle-free for consumers.

Clarity is key. Touch ‘n Go should communicate its refund policy to consumers, leaving no room for confusion or surprises.

In today’s digital age, why not offer online reporting and refund processes? Not only does this save time and effort, but also minimises costs for consumers and the company.

Just like following a recipe, clear policies outline the steps for initiating returns and refunds, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

It is essential to play by the rules. Partnering with local entities such as convenience stores, public transport providers, retail chains or shopping malls can make returns a breeze. Whether it is drop-off points or kiosks, convenience is the name of the game.

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) is like a superhero cape, protecting consumers’ rights. It comes into play through general safety requirements for goods where Section 21 ensures that goods meet safety standards, including the functionality of products such as Touch ‘n Go cards.

Meanwhile, Section 46 gives consumers the power to demand a refund or replacement when goods do not live up to guarantees.

But why stop at Touch ‘n Go? Simplifying the refund process should be a universal goal across all payment methods using cards, similar to banks’ credit cards. Whether it is a faulty card or an unauthorised transaction, consumers deserve a straightforward and hassle-free refund experience.

By embracing these suggestions and aligning with the CPA provisions, Touch ‘n Go can transform its refund process from a headache to a breeze. After all, happy consumers mean a thriving business. So, here is to smoother transactions, happier customers and a simpler refund journey for all.