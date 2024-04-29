Unravelling deceitful web of global oppression

THE courageous pro-Palestinian protests at major US universities over the Gaza war have exposed the entrenched collaboration between the US, the imperial power, its client state Israel and academic institutions that reinforces the global oppression of the Palestinian people.

Universities that are supposed to seek the truth in their academic endeavours are unfortunately caught in the web of financial dependence on the oppressors of Palestinian people who are made up of arms merchants and business institutions which have strong links to the Zionist state of Israel.

It is obvious that the central demand of student protesters on college campuses across the US is that universities divest from Israel-linked companies that are profiting from the war in Gaza.

“Disclose, divest” has been the battle cry of these conscientious students who are not just calling for a ceasefire but also exposing the reality of unholy collaboration between the Zionist supporters and the academic world.

The protest of students not only educates the American public on the culpability of their political, economic and academic elites for the genocide in Gaza, but it also in absolute terms demands universities not to be partners to the crime against humanity.

The lessons that could be learned from these student demonstrations is that for humanity to be treated with dignity and justice in the global realm, it is vital to expose the complex web of vested interest that maintains and reinforces an unjust global order.

The destruction in Gaza and the massacre of innocent people take place in a context where the globally educated and influential elites have eclipsed their conscience at the altar of power and profit.

Kudos to the students in these American universities who are trying to expose this deceitful web of global oppression.