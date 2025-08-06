WHILE many perceive business awards as mere ceremonies of recognition, the Lang International Corporate Titan Awards (LICTA) is reshaping that narrative by positioning itself as a powerful business platform connecting Malaysian entrepreneurs to policy-makers, government resources, and elite influence circles.For many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), LICTA has become more than a trophy — it is a strategic launchpad for visibility, credibility, and growth. A Business Award with Government Roots Jointly organised by the Malaysian Game Changer Foundation (incorporated under the Prime Minister’s Department) and the Global Entrepreneur Development Cooperative (registered under the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development), LICTA is gaining recognition as a national-level business empowerment initiative. The platform is structured not just to celebrate achievement, but to enable business elevation through strategic government engagement, funding facilitation, and curated networking with policy influencers. “It’s one of the best business decisions we’ve ever made,” shared a group of LICTA recipients.

Positioning Entrepreneurs Where It Matters Each LICTA award is customised to reflect the recipient’s core expertise — such as Excellent Supplier of Fertiliser Products, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, or AI-Driven Business Solutions Trailblazer. This tailored approach turns the award into more than a symbol — it becomes a brand positioning tool, designed to make businesses stand out in their industries and attract high-level opportunities.

Accessing Government Without Connections One of LICTA’s core values is its commitment to bridging the gap between SMEs and government opportunities. Many SMEs in Malaysia miss out on soft loans, tax incentives, or policy engagement — not due to eligibility, but due to lack of awareness or access. LICTA addresses this issue directly by offering qualifying businesses access to: Closed-door dialogues with ministries and government agencies Private roundtables at Parliament and state-level offices Direct channels to institutions such as SME Bank, EXIM Bank, MARA, SJPP, MyIPO, SME Corp and etc. Strategic support for navigating low-interest financing, tax incentives, special licenses, honorary official title, grant and etc. “You don’t need insider connections — just credible merit,”

Real Mentors, Not Salespeople In a business environment saturated with self-proclaimed “gurus” and overpriced programmes, LICTA takes a practical, non-commercial approach. The platform does not sell courses or promote products. Instead, it connects awardees with real business experts and industry leaders to provide one-on-one strategic advice in key areas such as funding, operations, branding, AI adoption, and digital transformation. “They didn’t just identify our company’s bottlenecks — they gave us workable solutions that made a difference,” said another recipient.

Entering Circles That Matter Beyond access to ministries and agencies, LICTA also facilitates entry into high-level business and diplomatic circles. Through ongoing collaborations with state palaces, federal institutions, and foreign embassies, the platform regularly hosts exclusive, invite-only business exchanges with decision-makers and dignitaries. These engagements provide visibility and relationship-building opportunities that are often out of reach for SMEs — until now.

Designed for Businesses at Every Stage To cater to entrepreneurs at different growth levels, LICTA offers targeted categories such as: Outstanding Potential Award — Designed for micro and startup enterprises, with mentorship on business modelling, grant applications, and market entry Executive Vanguard Leadership Award — Recognising leaders who drive innovation and long-term transformation within their sectors These awards are not only symbolic — they are linked to continued support and resource-matching after the recognition ceremony.







Screening Now Open for the Next Cohort According to the organisers, evaluation for the next group of awardees is currently ongoing, and qualified companies are encouraged to apply early to maximise support opportunities. “LICTA is not just an award; it’s an access point — to people, to capital, and to credibility,” said the organising committee.