10 states to get RM4.6m for drainage upgrading, grass replacement at main stadiums

THE issue of poor quality football pitches used for the Malaysia League (M-League) is expected to be resolved when the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KNBS) channels RM4.6 million to 10 states for upgrading projects.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh said eight states - Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu, Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka - will each receive the full allocation of RM500,000 for the upgrading of the drainage system and replacement of grass at their stadiums.

Two other states, Perlis and Kedah, will each get only RM300,000 for work to just upgrade their drainage system.

“Four other states will not receive any allocation. Johor do not want it because their stadium is already in pristine condition. Sabah and Penang do not want it because there is no need to upgrade the drainage system or replace the grass.

“Sarawak had asked for a postponement as no work could be carried out before the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) were completed,” she told a media conference on the implementation status of football pitch upgrading projects at main state stadiums at Menara KBS here today.

Hannah said the upgrading works must be completed by next June.

Meanwhile, she hopes that the eight states receiving the full grant will use the money according to the scope set to avoid any disruption to their football team’s league assignments.

She said the initiative’s goal was to improve the quality of the matches and the league following a change in the M-League calendar, which necessitated matches to be held during the rainy season.

“The KBS wants all states to take this issue seriously. If you have received the money to replace the cow grass used on their pitch, then do it.

“We will also carry out audits to ensure that, if they receive RM300,000 to upgrade the drainage system, they cannot spend just RM100,000 for it and keep the remaining RM200,000 for other purposes,” she said.

The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), had previously raised the issue of poor quality football pitches after the Super League match between JDT and Perak at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh on Saturday (Oct 5) had to be postponed.

In January, the KBS offered RM7 million grants totalling RM7 million to all states for the upgrading of drainage systems and the planting of grass in selected stadiums.