Ahmad Zahid thanks M’sian shuttlers for spirited display in Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his gratitude to national men’s doubles badminton players Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah for presenting a competitive and thrilling match at the semi-final stage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, despite losing to the Chinese pairs respectively.

Through a post on Facebook tonight, Ahmad Zahid said the fighting spirit of Aaron-Wooi Yik in dragging the world’s number one ranked pair, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang to a deciding set proved Malaysia is not easy to subjugate and is able to compete at the highest level.

“This defeat is not the end. Every experience gained is a valuable lesson that will make us stronger and better prepared to face the challenges ahead.

“To Aaron-Wooi Yik, never give up. There is still time to hunt for the bronze medal and this opportunity should be fully utilized,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister was also full of praise for the tenacity of Pearly-Thinaah who continued to try to register a victory for the country when they faced off again against the world number one duo Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi today.

He said that despite losing, both pairs are still champions in the eyes of Malaysians for having displayed an amazing fighting spirit.

“Faced with China’s No.1 women’s doubles apparently did not extinguish the fighting spirit. Your ability to give fierce competition is enough to be proud of.

“This is not the end. The journey is still long and I am sure that one day the title of world champion will definitely belong to you both. God willing,” he said.

In the semi-final action at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena this morning (afternoon in Malaysia), Pearly-Thinaah lost 12-21, 21-18, 15-21 to Qing Chen-Yi Fan after an intense battle that lasted 78 minutes.

Last edition’s bronze medal winners Aaron-Wooi Yik had to accept defat by the greatness of Wei Keng-Chang, losing 19-21, 21-15, 17-21 in a tense match that also went the distance.