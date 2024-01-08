Coach Anderson encouraged by Hoe Yean, Rouxin’s performances

KUALA LUMPUR: Khiew Hoe Yean, 21, and Tan Rouxin, 18, may not have made much of an impact at the Paris Olympic Games, but their coach is confident they have a bright future.

National swimming coach Eric Anderson said the benefit of competing on the world’s most prestigious platform will help them prepare for major tournaments ahead, including the Thailand SEA Games 2025.

He said although they did not clock their personal best times, there were positives to take away for both swimmers.

He noted that Rouxin had improved her technique, which was apparent when she clocked her personal best in the first half of the women’s 100m breaststroke in three fewer strokes.

“A big efficiency gain that we are pretty happy with,” he added.

Anderson said Hoe Yean was also strong in the first half of his 400m freestyle but lacked finishing power.

“There are a lot of different factors at the Olympic Games, so that’s something for him and me to sit down and work out,“ he told Bernama recently.

The Danish coach said the opportunity to accompany the two in Paris deepened their mutual understanding.

Hoe Yean previously trained in Australia while Rouxin was in Johor under the guidance of her personal trainer.

Hoe Yean finished fourth in Heat 2 with a time of 3 minutes and 51.66 seconds on Saturday and failed to qualify for the final, placing 27th overall.

Rouxin won Heat 1 of the women’s 100m breaststroke in 1:12.50s on Sunday but failed to progress to the semi-finals, finishing 33rd overall.