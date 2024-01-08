Paris 2024: Popov stuns ginting to set up round of 16 clash with Zii Jia

PARIS: Host favourite Toma Junior Popov caused a major upset at the Paris 2024 Olympics by beating world number nine Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia today, setting up a round of 16 clash with Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia tomorrow.

In front of a passionate home crowd, the 25-year-old French player defeated Ginting 21-19, 17-21, 21-15 in a gruelling 87-minute match to advance to the knockout stage.

As only the group winner advances to the round of 16, Popov, who had defeated American Howard Shu 21-11, 21-12 yesterday, will now face Group G winner Lee Zii Jia.

“The crowd was great, especially towards the end of the second set (and) that made me not give up so easily...(it) gave me extra energy, which was crucial.

“(Facing Zii Jia) I will prepare and recover as best as I can, play my game with (the support of) the crowd,” Popov said.

Zii Jia has won all four previous matches against Popov, but the French shuttler has shown significant improvement since their last encounter at the 2021 World Tour Finals.