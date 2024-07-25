Paris 2024: Syaqiera improves personal best for 14th place

PARIS: National archer Syaqiera Mashayikh started on the right footing when she scored her personal best to take the 14th position in the individual ranking round of the women’s recurve event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games today.

The 23-year-old archer from Segamat managed to collect a total of 663 points from 72 arrows at Invalides here, surpassing her previous best of 649 points.

Today’s result is only six points less than the national record of 669 points recorded by Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi at the Olympic Qualification tournament in Antalya, Turkey last month.

Ranking in the top 20 out of 64 archers, gives Syaqiera an easier path in the 1/32 elimination round on July 30, when she will meet Alexandra Mirca from Moldova, who finished in 51st position with 631 points.

In her debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Syaqiera took 43rd place with 630 points, before losing to Elena Osipova from Russia in the 1/32 elimination round.