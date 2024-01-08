Paris 2024: Tang Jie-Ee Wei fall in quarter-finals after injury setback

PARIS: National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei’s Olympic journey came to a heartbreaking end in the quarter-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite a valiant effort, the world number nine debutants suffered a 19-21, 14-21 defeat against South Koreans Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun in 41 minutes after Ee Wei sustained an early injury, which ultimately cost them the game.

They struggled in the first set after Ee Wei fell and had to continue the game wearing a back support brace. Despite this, the pair managed to close the gap from 10-16 down to 19-20 before losing the set.

In the second set, the Koreans dominated the game with an 11-1 lead. Although the Malaysians fought back to 11-17, they ultimately fell short.

With the win, Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun have set up an all-Korean semi-final against compatriots Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung, who earlier ousted Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-15, 21-10 in 38 minutes.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei advanced to the quarter-finals as Group A champions after stunning second seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China, as well as defeating Terry Hee and Jessica Tan from Singapore, and Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai from the United States.

Commenting on the match, Tang Jie said they were able to handle the pressure going into the court tonight.

“I think we already prepared well, but in court, we lacked game maturity in certain parts of the game to handle the situation.

“Everyone has their pressures, and it was the same for us. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it today. I really appreciate this (Olympics experience),” he said before bursting into tears when asked about what’s next.

Meanwhile, Ee Wei said she had to play the match with back pain after her fall and was unsure of the severity of the injury.

“I think it is a good experience, but we never really do very well in the quarter-finals. There’s not much to say... It’s not easy for us to face this defeat,” she said.

In the other quarter-final matches, top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong beat compatriots Yan Zhe and Dong Ping 21-16, 21-15, while Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino ousted Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 23-21, 21-14.