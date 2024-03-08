Seine too dirty, triathlon training cancelled again

PARIS: The Seine water quality has dropped again which has prevented training for Monday’s Olympic triathlon mixed team event at the Paris Games.

New rainfall in the past days has made the river not safe for swimmig again, after all training for the individual events also had to be scrapped, according to German news agency dpa.

There was huge concern around the individual events, but they eventually took place on Wednesday after the water was deemed safe to swim in at the last instance. The men’s race had to be postponed by one day.

Apart from the mixed triathlon, the 10km open water swimming events for men and women are also scheduled to take place in the Seine next week.

France has made huge efforts over the years to improve the water quality of the Seine, investing around €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) over recent years to use the river for Olympic events. - Bernama, dpa