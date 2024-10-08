Track cyclist Nurul Izzah’s Olympics debut ends early at Paris National Velodrome

PARIS: The journey of national women’s track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, who made her debut on the stage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, came to an end at the 1/32 individual sprint repechage round at the National Velodrome, here today.

The 20-year-old, who looked ‘besieged’ at the start of the race, was only able to chase for second place behind Canadian rider Lauriane Genest with a time difference of +0.059 seconds (s), thus enabling Lauriane to win the race.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Riyu Ohta was in third position after trailing +0.326 seconds.

Only the winner of each heat qualifies for the 1/16 Finals.

On Wednesday (Aug 7), Nurul Izzah Izzati missed out on the quarter-finals of the keirin event at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she finished third in the repechage round.