2024 SUKMA duty attracts 3,000 volunteers, mostly youngsters

KUCHING: Nearly 3,000 individuals, primarily youngsters, will serve as volunteers for the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA XXI) in the state, said Sarawak Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

Gerald Rentap, who is also the head of the SUKMA Sarawak contingent, said all volunteers have undergone extensive training, including skills for providing emergency assistance throughout the event.

“With 2,946 volunteers, we have adequate coverage for all 49 venues across Sarawak. This figure excludes government officials assigned to each venue, bringing the total to over 3,000 personnel.

“The main challenge for volunteers will be managing outdoor events due to weather conditions. However, with the life skills training and first aid equipment provided, we are confident they will effectively support our health officials,” he said after officiating at the Volunteer Assembly for SUKMA 2024 here today.

According to the deputy minister, involving young people as volunteers for SUKMA 2024 will positively impact the state government’s prospects if Sarawak co-hosts the SEA Games 2027.

“Since we already have their data, for the 2027 SEA Games or other major events, we can easily recall these volunteers.

“This initiative not only motivates us but also demonstrates that Sarawak’s youth are enthusiastic about taking on roles in significant events like SUKMA,” he said.

SUKMA 2024 will feature 37 sports with a total of 488 events, including 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 35 mixed events. The games will take place across nine divisions: Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

Since its introduction in 1986, SUKMA has been hosted in Sarawak twice, in 1990 and 2016.