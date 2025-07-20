Event held to honour selfless act of body donors

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds gathered at the Buddhist Maha Vihara in Brickfields yesterday for a unique medical outreach event that combined free health services with a powerful message of compassion and gratitude.

Jointly organised by the Academy for Silent Mentor (AFSM) and Buddhist Maha Vihara (BMV), the event themed “Giving Beyond Medical Outreach” offered complimentary health screenings while honouring the selfless spirit of body donors who have contributed to training the next generation of doctors through AFSM’s iSilent Mentor programme.

The initiative equips medical students not only with clinical skills, but also with empathy and emotional intelligence by encouraging them to learn from the life stories and generous final acts of these silent mentors.

“We are a non-profit educational institution, and much of what we do, including today’s outreach, is made possible through public donations,” said AFSM chairman and founding director Prof Dr Chin Kin Fah.

He noted that the endoscopy machine used during the event was fully funded by public contributions, including support from his own clinic.

“This outreach is our way of giving back to society in honour of our silent mentors,” said Chin.

“Through their donations, our students not only learn practical procedures, but also develop a deep respect for humanity. The free services provided today stem from someone’s ultimate act of kindness, which is the gift of their body after death.”

He added that partnering with Buddhist Maha Vihara was a natural fit.

“They’ve long supported organ donation, so body donation aligns well with their values. We’re proud to host this event here for the very first time.”

Chin also acknowledged the long-standing support of Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan, whose philanthropic contributions have played a vital role in sustaining the programme.

Founded in 2012 and registered as a non-profit in 2016, AFSM has partnered with leading institutions including Monash University Malaysia, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, Manipal University and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (Penang campus).

Beyond education, AFSM also supports end-of-life care through home visits, initiation ceremonies, hands-on training and final tributes to honour both the silent mentors and their families.

“The iSilent Mentor programme is not just about developing technical excellence – it’s about nurturing empathy,” Chin said.

“Our research shows that students who go through the programme demonstrate significantly higher levels of compassion in patient care.”

Tan, who was present at the event, lauded the initiative.

“What we’re witnessing today is truly inspiring. The dedication of these medical students, many of whom volunteered their time, is a heartfelt tribute to their silent mentors. These students are gaining real-world experience while being shaped into compassionate, future leaders in medicine. For many attendees, this may be their first encounter with preventive healthcare. Early detection can change lives – that, in itself, is a powerful outcome.”

Tan reaffirmed his commitment to the programme.

“I intend to make a donation next month, and I look forward to sitting down with Prof Chin to learn more about the incredible work being done.”

Participants also expressed gratitude for the outreach initiative.

“This programme helped me better understand my body and reminded me how important it is to take care of my health.

“I learnt a lot from the free screenings and consultations.

“I’m truly grateful, and I hope more people get the chance to benefit from this in the future,” said a participant who only wished to be known as Chan.