European powers set for fresh nuclear talks with Iran amid tensions

BERLIN: European powers are preparing for fresh talks with Iran regarding its nuclear programme, marking the first diplomatic engagement since the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities last month.

A German diplomatic source confirmed that Britain, France, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, are coordinating with Tehran to schedule discussions in the coming week.

The E3 recently warned of reactivating international sanctions if Iran refuses to return to negotiations.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported that Tehran agreed to hold talks with the three European nations, though details on the timing and location remain under discussion.

“Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. That is why Germany, France and the United Kingdom are continuing to work intensively in the E3 format to find a sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear programme,“ the German source said.

Tensions escalated after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites in June, followed by US attacks on Iran’s uranium enrichment facility at Fordo and other nuclear locations. These developments disrupted earlier negotiations mediated by Oman.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Ali Larijani, a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, to discuss regional stability and the nuclear standoff.

The Kremlin stated that Putin reiterated Russia’s stance on resolving the crisis diplomatically.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, has been under strain since the US withdrew in 2018.

European nations have threatened to trigger the deal’s “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions if Iran fails to comply.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the threat, stating that Europe lacks legal or moral grounds for such action.

However, the German source maintained that “if no solution is reached over the summer, snapback remains an option for the E3.”

Iran has also ruled out new talks with the US if they demand an end to uranium enrichment.

Supreme leader adviser Ali Velayati emphasized that negotiations cannot proceed under such conditions. - AFP