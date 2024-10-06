55th MOE-MSSM-MILO Awards Continue to Salute Youth Sports Excellence

CELEBRATING the “never give up” spirit and excellence of the country’s aspiring young athletes, MILO continues its long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Malaysia School Sports Council (MSSM) to recognise another group of promising talents at the MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2023. The awards have been championing rising stars for 55 years to-date.

This award is MILO’s contribution to one of the largest school sporting events in Malaysia, which not only rewards physical prowess but also nurtures essential values and contributes towards fuelling the dreams of student athletes at the grassroot levels to reach greater heights and even potentially represent Malaysia in prestigious international events. Past winners of the MOE-MSSM-MILO awards include former national squash player Dato Nicol David and national sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, who are just a few examples of student athletes who have benefitted from this award in their sporting journey.

The awards showcased winners from 8 categories involving more than thousands of young hopefuls vying for the top prize. The 2023 awards shone the spotlight on Muhammad Hafizin Bin Mansor and Nur Afrina Batrisyia Binti Mohamad Rizal, who bagged the “Anugerah Putera Sukan” and “Anugerah Puteri Sukan” respectively. In addition, the MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards honoured 4 professional coaches, trainers and teachers who were instrumental in encouraging and developing the young talents.

Lim Ker Win, Sports Marketing Manager of MILO, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, “The MSSM awards are one of MILO's key missions to encourage active and healthy lifestyles among the young that will empower them to reach for the stars. We take pride in seeing the dedication, perseverance, and extraordinary achievements of these young Malaysians, whose inspiring journeys are setting the stage for a bright future. This recognition is just the beginning, and we are excited to see how they will continue to grow as individuals as well as athletes in national and international arenas, while we also commend the tremendous efforts and support from parents, coaches and teachers.”

“Playing sports has been the best decision of my life,” said Muhammad Hafizin Bin Mansor, aged 18 who clinched the Anugerah Putera award. “It has helped me stay fit, focused and driven. I am so grateful to MOE, MSSM and MILO for this platform, and I am determined to use this win to inspire others to excel for sports, just as I have. I believe this win is a stepping stone in my journey towards even greater achievements. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped me on this journey, especially my coaches and family.”

Winner of the Anugerah Puteri award, Nur Afrina Batrisyia Binti Mohamad Rizal, aged 19, shared her excitement, “I am humbled by this recognition in the MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards 2023. This is not only a rewarding moment but also serves as motivation to keep chasing my dreams. I owe so much to the strong support system in my life – my parents, coaches and teachers, who have never stopped believing in me. I would also like to thank MILO for creating these amazing opportunities for young athletes like us. For those who aspire to excel in sports, one thing that I have learned is to trust the process even in the toughest moments, and success will follow.”

MILO has been a main sponsor and partner to MSSM for more than 70 years. The annual event has seen thousands of students competing across multiple sports. As a firm believer in the ability of sports to teach great values in life, MILO continues to drive numerous sports-related initiatives aimed at embedding sports as a necessity of life. The MOE-MSSM-MILO Sports Awards is one of MILO’s many initiatives focused on promoting the importance of sports and empowering young, talented individuals to reach their full potential.