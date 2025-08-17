Aaliyah dominates 2025 Malaysia Ski & Wake Championships

NATIONAL waterski queen Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah delivered a dominant performance at the 2025 Malaysia Ski & Wake Championships.

She swept all four events in the women’s open category, including slalom, tricks, jump, and overall.

Ranked seventh in the world for jump, Aaliyah cleared 42.6 metres and scored 7,320 points in tricks.

Her closest rival, Indonesia’s Ni Ika Dewi Ambarawati, settled for silver in all three events.

Youth and Sports Ministry deputy secretary-general Chan Hon Jin witnessed her victory.

He later presented RM145,000 to the Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation under a matching grant initiative.

Aaliyah earned RM4,000 in prize money and will compete in Italy next week for the IWWF World Open Water Ski Championships.

“It’s been a fun and exciting adventure for me in this championship,” she said.

She added that her focus was on preparing for the world championships in Italy.

Aaliyah will take a short break before heading to the highly competitive event.

She recently won four golds and broke the Asian jump record three times at the Asian Championships in Bangkok.

In the men’s open, her siblings also shone, with Aiden winning gold in slalom and tricks.

Aiden set a new national record of 6,830 points in tricks.

Indonesia’s Muhammad Zahidi Putu claimed gold in men’s jump with a 39.9m effort.

Aiden and his brother Adam secured silver and bronze with jumps of 32.3m and 28.6m respectively.

Malaysia’s rising star, 13-year-old Aydan Saisi, won gold in the boys’ Under-14 wakeboard final.

He edged out five Indonesian competitors with 20 points.

“I was so excited when my dad told me I won the gold medal again,” Aydan said.

This marks his third consecutive win in the event.

Aydan, trained by 13-time world champion Julia Rick, finished fifth at the Asian Championships in Bangkok. - Bernama