Aaron Chia values tournament experience over training for Olympic prep

NATIONAL doubles ace Aaron Chia believes nothing beats playing in numerous tournaments to maintain his sharpness and composure.

The 2022 world champion emphasised that tournament experience differs greatly from training sessions despite injury risks.

He stated his preference for frequent tournament participation even at age 28 to preserve his court feel.

Aaron explained that he gives his full effort during tournaments while considering victory secondary to performance.

Training intensity cannot fully replicate tournament pressure where performance might drop to 50%.

He acknowledged that nervousness or superior opponents can affect his tournament performance.

The shuttler clarified that his approach does not mean he lacks desire to win matches.

Aaron simultaneously finds it difficult to accept being labelled among the world’s best doubles players.

He believes different players hold varying definitions of what constitutes being the best.

His personal benchmark for excellence requires winning World Championships and Olympic medals.

Aaron remains unsatisfied with his current achievements despite external recognition.

He and partner Soh Wooi Yik will open their Arctic Open 2025 campaign against Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.

The tournament runs from October 7 to 12 in Finland.

Aaron stressed the importance of performing well to qualify for the 2025 World Tour Finals.

He views consistent tournament participation as crucial preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. – Bernama