Aaron delighted to be back in the groove

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one men’s doubles badminton shuttler Aaron Chia is thrilled that he and partner Soh Wooi Yik are regaining their form following their victory at the Korea Masters 2024 on Sunday.

Aaron said their first title of the season has come at the perfect time, as it provides them with valuable momentum ahead of their next two major tournaments namely Kumamoto Masters in Japan, which kicks off tomorrow until Nov 17, and the China Masters 2024, from Nov 19 to 24.

“We’re happy to be slowly getting back on court after Wooi Yik’s recovery from injury. Everything is looking good (for now) and we will continue for the next last two tournaments this year,” he said when contacted.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, lived up to their billing as top seeds as they took 66 minutes to claim their first title in 2024 when they came from behind to see off home pair, 21-23, 21-19, 21-14 during the final of Super 300 tournament held in Iksan City.

Korea Masters 2024 title marked their second World Tour title following their historic win at the Denmark Open 2023.

Previously, Wooi Yik suffered from a right toe fracture during the 2024 Olympic Games in August which kept him out of action for a month.

However, the Paris 2024 men’s doubles bronze medallists faced setbacks when they returned to the court as they went down to Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of England, 13-21, 8-21 in the round of 16 of the Arctic Open 2024, last month.

The world number six duo then failed to retain their Denmark Open crown when they suffered the last eight defeat at the hands of China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi, 20-22, 15-21.

The Korea Masters 2024 win would surely gave them the much needed boost to hunt for a World Tour Finals 2024 spot in Hangzhou, China from Dec 11 to 15.

The 2022 men’s doubles world champions are currently in 13th spot with 56,090 points in the World Tour Finals 2024 rankings.

Only top eight pairs will be eligible to play in the World Tour Finals with a maximum of two pairs per country.

Aaron-Wooi Yik had so far competed four times in the World Tour Finals but have yet to win the coveted title