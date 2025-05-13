NATIONAL men’s doubles badminton stars Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik have clinched the 2024 National Sportsman award, marking their second win after first receiving the honour in 2022.

The duo, currently ranked world No. 5, were celebrated at the National Sports Awards ceremony held at Dorsett Grand Subang on Tuesday (May 13), The Star reported.

ALSO READ: Zii Jia, Aaron-Wooi Yik among finalists for 2024 National Sportsman award

Their notable achievements over the past year include defending their Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, as well as earning silver at the Asian Team Championships and bronze at the Asian Championships.

Aaron and Wooi Yik previously made history in 2022 as the first Malaysian shuttlers to clinch the World Championships title in Tokyo, earning them their first National Sportsman award.

Other contenders for the men’s title this year included singles ace Lee Zii Jia, weightlifting talent Mohd Aniq Kasdan, wushu exponent Wong Weng Soon, and pencak silat athlete Abdul Latif Mazakir.