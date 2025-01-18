Aaron-Wooi Yik’s India Open run ends in semi-finals

MALAYSIA’s second-ranked men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, saw their journey at the 2025 India Open Badminton Championship end in the semi-finals held in New Delhi tonight.

The world number five pair fell to last week’s 2025 Malaysia Open champions from South Korea, Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae, losing 20-22, 19-21 in 41 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The result mirrored their disappointment from last year’s edition, where they also exited in the semi-finals. The last time Aaron and Wooi Yik reached the final of the India Open was in 2023.

In the mixed doubles event, Malaysia’s top-ranked pair and current world number three, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, also suffered defeat. They lost 17-21, 15-21 to French duo Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue (ranked 12th in the world), in 42 minutes.