AARON CHIA and Soh Wooi Yik are not certain of playing in the Orleans Masters from March 4 to 9 because Aaron’s old wrist injury resurfaced during a recent training session.

“I can’t give an answer on that yet. We need to assess Aaron’s condition there. If there’s an opportunity for them to play at the Orleans Masters, why not?” said national men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi.

Herry said the All England remains the main target for Aaron-Wooi Yik.

“But whether they achieve it (All England target) depends on their condition in England. Last year, they reached the final.

“If Aaron’s condition holds up, at the very least, they should be able to make it to the semi-finals or even the final again,” he said recently.

He said the right wrist issue would not derail their participation in the All England, which begins on March 11.

The Orleans Masters in France is a key warm-up event for the All England.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were runners-up at the All England in 2019 and last year.

Malaysia will be represented by seven men’s doubles pairs at the All England this year.

Four pairs are from the Badminton Association of Malaysia -- Aaron-Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King and Chong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri -- while three are professionals, namely world number two Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong.